Patrick Mahomes made 2 more incredible throws that show why he's unlike any other quarterback in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes is the most exciting player in the NFL.

On Sunday, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 27-24 comeback win over the Ravens in overtime.

En route to the win, Mahomes added two more impressive throws to his resume, showing once again why he's unlike any quarterback we've seen before.

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off one of their most impressive wins of the season on Sunday, rallying late to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 27-24.

Once again, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the star of the show. His powers were on display Sunday as he made two throws that seemed to defy all reason and logic.

Mahomes first took both fans and the Ravens defense by surprise with this "no-look" pass in the closing minutes of the first half. He connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 17-yard gain that would help set up a field goal before halftime.

The pass looks like something out of an And-1 mixtape, but on a professional football field.

Mahomes wasn't done.

Needing a touchdown to force overtime late in the game, the Chiefs faced a daunting fourth-and-9 in their territory. As Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket, the play seemed to be falling apart. Mahomes then launched an absolute beauty across his body to find Tyreek Hill streaking into the red zone.

The strength shown to get the ball out from such an odd angle is something that was a rarity in football until Mahomes took over and made the play look almost commonplace.

Mahomes clutch throw to Hill would set up the tying score, and the Chiefs would go on to win in overtime.

Mahomes finished the day with 377 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and two unforgettable throws. Once again, it is clear there is no other quarterback in the league quite like him.