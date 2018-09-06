Pulse.ng logo
Our predictions for the 2018 NFL season

Our predictions for the 2018 NFL season

(Elsa/Getty Images)

The 2018 NFL season is upon us!

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will raise their Super Bowl banner at home and host the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of the year.

To celebrate the occasion, we made our predictions for how the 2018 season might play out. The powers in the NFL have shifted quite a bit this offseason, with the Rams reloading and new quarterbacks emerging on many teams in the league. Still, there some stalwarts you can trust — it's tough to find anyone in the country not picking the Patriots to walk away with the AFC East yet again.

You can find our picks for every division and the eventual Super Bowl champion below, with playoffs teams in bold.

AFC East

AFC East

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

Cork Gaines: Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Bills

Tyler Lauletta: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Bills

Scott Davis: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Bills



AFC North

AFC North

(Justin K. Aller/Getty)

Cork Gaines: Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Ravens

Tyler Lauletta: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Browns

Scott Davis: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Ravens



AFC South

AFC South

(Logan Bowles/Getty)

Cork Gaines: Titans, Texans, Jags, Colts

Tyler Lauletta: Jaguars, Texans, Colts, Titans

Scott Davis: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Colts



AFC West

AFC West

(Abbie Parr/Getty)

Cork Gaines: Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders

Tyler Lauletta: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders

Scott Davis: Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders



NFC East

NFC East

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cork Gaines: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Redskins

Tyler Lauletta: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Cowboys

Scott Davis: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Cowboys



NFC North

NFC North

(Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Cork Gaines: Packers, Vikings, Bears, Lions

Tyler Lauletta: Packers, Vikings, Bears, Lions

Scott Davis: Vikings, Packers, Bears, Lions



NFC South

NFC South

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Cork Gaines: Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Bucs

Tyler Lauletta: Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Bucs

Scott Davis: Saints, Falcons, Panthers, Bucs



NFC West

NFC West

(Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Cork Gaines: Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals

Tyler Lauletta: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Scott Davis: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals



AFC Championship

AFC Championship

(Matt Slocum/AP)

Cork Gaines: Patriots over Titans

Tyler Lauletta: Steelers over Patriots

Scott Davis: Patriots over Chargers



NFC Championship

NFC Championship

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cork Gaines: Rams over Panthers

Tyler Lauletta: Eagles over Saints

Scott Davis: Vikings over Falcons



Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl LIII

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Cork Gaines: Patriots over Rams

Tyler Lauletta: Eagles over Steelers

Scott Davis: Vikings over Patriots



