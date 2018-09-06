Our predictions for the 2018 NFL season

The Business Insider Sports team makes its picks for every division in the NFL, as well as our selections for the Super Bowl LIII champions.
The 2018 NFL season is upon us!
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will raise their Super Bowl banner at home and host the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of the year.
To celebrate the occasion, we made our predictions for how the 2018 season might play out. The powers in the NFL have shifted quite a bit this offseason, with the Rams reloading and new quarterbacks emerging on many teams in the league. Still, there some stalwarts you can trust — it's tough to find anyone in the country not picking the Patriots to walk away with the AFC East yet again.
You can find our picks for every division and the eventual Super Bowl champion below, with playoffs teams in bold.
Cork Gaines: Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Bills
Tyler Lauletta: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Bills
Scott Davis: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Bills
Cork Gaines: Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Ravens
Tyler Lauletta: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Browns
Scott Davis: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Ravens
Cork Gaines: Titans, Texans, Jags, Colts
Tyler Lauletta: Jaguars, Texans, Colts, Titans
Scott Davis: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Colts
Cork Gaines: Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders
Tyler Lauletta: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders
Scott Davis: Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders
Cork Gaines: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Redskins
Tyler Lauletta: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Cowboys
Scott Davis: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Cowboys
Cork Gaines: Packers, Vikings, Bears, Lions
Tyler Lauletta: Packers, Vikings, Bears, Lions
Scott Davis: Vikings, Packers, Bears, Lions
Cork Gaines: Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Bucs
Tyler Lauletta: Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Bucs
Scott Davis: Saints, Falcons, Panthers, Bucs
Cork Gaines: Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals
Tyler Lauletta: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks
Scott Davis: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals
Cork Gaines: Patriots over Titans
Tyler Lauletta: Steelers over Patriots
Scott Davis: Patriots over Chargers
Cork Gaines: Rams over Panthers
Tyler Lauletta: Eagles over Saints
Scott Davis: Vikings over Falcons
Cork Gaines: Patriots over Rams
Tyler Lauletta: Eagles over Steelers
Scott Davis: Vikings over Patriots