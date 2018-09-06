Our predictions for the 2018 NFL season

news

The 2018 NFL season is upon us!

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will raise their Super Bowl banner at home and host the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of the year.

To celebrate the occasion, we made our predictions for how the 2018 season might play out. The powers in the NFL have shifted quite a bit this offseason, with the Rams reloading and new quarterbacks emerging on many teams in the league. Still, there some stalwarts you can trust — it's tough to find anyone in the country not picking the Patriots to walk away with the AFC East yet again.

You can find our picks for every division and the eventual Super Bowl champion below, with playoffs teams in bold.

AFC East

Cork Gaines: Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Bills

Tyler Lauletta: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Bills

Scott Davis: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Bills

AFC North

Cork Gaines: Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Ravens

Tyler Lauletta: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Browns

Scott Davis: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Ravens

AFC South

Cork Gaines: Titans, Texans, Jags, Colts

Tyler Lauletta: Jaguars, Texans, Colts, Titans

Scott Davis: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Colts

AFC West

Cork Gaines: Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders

Tyler Lauletta: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders

Scott Davis: Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders

NFC East

Cork Gaines: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Redskins

Tyler Lauletta: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Cowboys

Scott Davis: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Cowboys

NFC North

Cork Gaines: Packers, Vikings, Bears, Lions

Tyler Lauletta: Packers, Vikings, Bears, Lions

Scott Davis: Vikings, Packers, Bears, Lions

NFC South

Cork Gaines: Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Bucs

Tyler Lauletta: Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Bucs

Scott Davis: Saints, Falcons, Panthers, Bucs

NFC West

Cork Gaines: Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals

Tyler Lauletta: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Scott Davis: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals

AFC Championship

Cork Gaines: Patriots over Titans

Tyler Lauletta: Steelers over Patriots

Scott Davis: Patriots over Chargers

NFC Championship

Cork Gaines: Rams over Panthers

Tyler Lauletta: Eagles over Saints

Scott Davis: Vikings over Falcons

Super Bowl LIII

Cork Gaines: Patriots over Rams

Tyler Lauletta: Eagles over Steelers

Scott Davis: Vikings over Patriots

