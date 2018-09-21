Our 7 best bets for Week 4 of the college football season

news

Another weekend, another full slate of college football action.

After a rough start to the year, we're now riding two straight winning weeks of picks thanks to TCU playing to a half-point cover against Ohio State.

This week, we've got seven more picks against the spread, with just one more winning week between us and a profitable year. We're getting an early start this weekend, taking the Trojans to come out on top on Friday night.

Take a look below for our best bets of Week 3 of the college football season.

LAST WEEK: 4-3

OVERALL: 10-11

USC (-4.5) over Washington State

USC's trip to Texas last weekend didn't go as planned, but this line feels like an overreaction. After two straight disappointing road losses, look for the Trojans offense to come alive at home in front of a national audience and remind people that they're still a force to be reckoned with.

Alabama (-26) over Texas A&M

If I'm honest, I'd probably take A&M in this spot under different circumstances. But I've already said I'd ride the Crimson Tide until they failed to cover, and they're still undefeated against the spread to start the year. This line is likely a touchdown too high, but Alabama has continuously found a way to run over opponents this year.

TCU (-3) over Texas

TCU was able to sneak out a cover against Ohio State last week, and we're riding the Horned Frogs again against Texas. For the Longhorns, last week's win over USC was an all-out effort, and this feels like a classic let down spot.

Purdue (+7) over Boston College

Purdue has to be one of the best 0-3 teams in the past decade of college football, with their three losses coming by eight points combined. While this season is definitely far from what the Boilermakers were hoping for, this weekend they get a big chance to right the ship at home with a ranked team coming to town. Boston College has already proven its offense is no joke, averaging over 52 points a game, but I still like Purdue to show up and keep things close.

Ohio (+8) over Cincinnati

This is a pick strictly on numbers. According to the Action Network, Ohio is receiving just 44% of the bets on this game, but 78% of the money. That indicates that heavy betting from sharp players is coming in on the Bobcats in this spot. Follow the money.

South Carolina (-2) over Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt put up a good fight against Notre Dame last weekend, but this feels like a letdown spot the Commodores. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is in his third year starting and has the potential to help the Gamecocks play spoiler to some SEC powerhouses later in the season. For now, he just has to top Vandy by a field goal.

East Carolina (+21) over South Florida

East Carolina has already shown they can punch above their weight, having taken down UNC earlier in the year. While the Pirates didn't get a game in last weekend due to Hurricane Florence, they should be able to shake off the rust and keep things relatively close in this one.

