One chart shows how much the Big 3 have dominated men's tennis over the last 15 years

  Published: , Refreshed:
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. play

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

  • Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open on Sunday, his 14th Grand Slam championship.
  • The win was the eighth straight Slam for one of the "Big 3" in men's tennis, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
  • Since the 2003 Wimbledon, the Big 3 have won 51 of 62 Grand Slams on the men's side.


Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open on Sunday, the 14th Grand Slam title of his career. It was also just the latest Slam for the "Big 3" of men's tennis — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Just how dominant have the Big 3 been? Despite all three players being in their 30s, they have now won all eight Grand Slams since Stan Wawrinka won the 2016 U.S. Open.

But to truly appreciate their dominance, consider this stat: Since the 2003 Wimbledon Championships, 62 Grand Slams have been played, and 51 were won by Federer (20), Nadal (17), or Djokovic (14). Everybody else on the men's tour have combined to win 11.

Grand Slam men's singles titles last 15 years. play

Grand Slam men's singles titles last 15 years.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

