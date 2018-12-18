Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has become the face of the video gaming world with the No. 1 channel on Twitch and over 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

Tyler Blevins known to most as "Ninja" has brought video gaming into the mainstream with the No. 1 channel on Twitch and over 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

Monday night, the Fortnite virtuoso appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his love of video gaming, his nickname and signature headband, and his famous Pon Pon dance.

During the interview, Fallon questioned why anyone would want to watch other people play video games, and Ninja came up with a very convincing response.

"It's so funny [when people say that], man," Ninja said. "Why would you want to watch the best of the best play football, soccer, [or] hockey? Why don't you go outside and do it right now? If you love it so much, you could do it. That's what it is, there are so many people like 'well why do you watch people play video games if you could go play video games yourself?' and it's like, can you do that? Can you compete at that high a level? "It's entertainment, right? So you watch the NFL and things like that because you want to watch people do things that you can't. It's kind of the same thing with gaming and streaming."

This year alone, Ninja has streamed for 3,400 hours, which is equivalent to 142 days of gaming. The 27-year-old will cap his breakout year with a special New Year's Eve streaming event from 4 AM to 4 PM EST in Times Square. You can tune in on his Twitch channel .

