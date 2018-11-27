news

Nigeria's Super Falcons will face South Africa in the final of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after defeating Cameroon 4-2 on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Semi-final game became tense after it ended goalless on regulation time.

With the victory, Nigeria and South Africa have booked their tickets to the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup, holding in France.

Rashidat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala and Ngozi Ebere all converting their kicks in the penalty shootouts.

The Super Falcons will face South Africa on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in the final of the AWCON match in Ghana after the latter defeated Mali 2-0 in their semi-final fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium late Tuesday.

Total Africa Women Cup of Nations

The Total Africa Women Cup of Nations is an international women's football competition held every two years and sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Nigeria is the most successful nation in the tournament's history and the defending champion, having won a record 10 titles, meaning they have won all but two of the previous tournaments.

The competition also served as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women's World Cup every other tournament since its inception in 1991.