Nigerian athletes are in the news for all the right reasons.

This time, we have Tobi Amusan who just broke a 20-year-old African Games record in Morocco.

Her incredible win comes right after Nigerian sprinter Raymond Ekevwoju became the fastest man in Africa at the same event.

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan makes history as she sets new a record at the ongoing 2019 All African Games in Rabat, Morroco.

The fantastic runner won the 100 metres hurdles by finishing in 12.68 seconds on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

With this win, she broke a 20-year-old African Games record previously held by another Nigerian, Gloria Alozie. She finished in 12.74secs during the 1999 edition of the African Games in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking with Premium Times after her incredible feat, she said, “I am happy I won the race which is the most important thing, but it was a kind of rough race for me.”

This feat comes a year after a previous record-breaking moment from the same athlete. Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100 metres hurdles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. This time, she finished in 12.68 seconds.

Nigerian athletes shine at African Games

Amusan’s latest win comes after Nigerian sprinter Raymond Ekevwoju became the fastest man in Africa at the same event.

He secured this title with a 9.96s finish in the men’s 100m. His fast finish helped Nigeria win her first gold medal in the 100m event since 2007 when Nigerian sprint legend Olusoji Fasuba achieved this feat.

“I just want to give glory to God, I have been working for this day, I just came here did the right thing and executed by race, I just feel very happy,” the new African fastest runner told Premium Times.

Wins like these have moved Team Nigeria up to the third spot on the overall medals’ table. So far, the team has won 15 medals (4 Gold, 7 Silver, 4 Bronze) and overtaken Morocco in the process.

The 2019 All African Games started on Friday, August 16, 2019. It ends on Friday, Aug 30 2019.