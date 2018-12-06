Pulse.ng logo
NFL WEEK 14: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

  • Every week we pick each game of the NFL schedule against the spread.
  • Last week, we were ever so close to a winning week but fell short thanks to the Steelers and Lions falling apart late in their games.
  • This week, we like the Packers to cover at home, and the Dolphins to keep things close with the Patriots.

So close!

Had the Steelers been able to hold on to a 16-point second-half lead against the Chargers at home, we would have had ourselves a winning week.

Thankfully, we have another full Sunday slate to try again. With just four Sundays left before the postseason, it's now or never to turn our season of picks around.

Let's get to it (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 7-8-1
OVERALL: 75-111-6

Tennessee Titans* (-5) over Jacksonville Jaguars

Marcus Mariota is looking to get the Titans back on track. play

Marcus Mariota is looking to get the Titans back on track.

(Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Home favorites have been on an impressive run on Thursday nights so far this season, and it's always easy to bet against Cody Kessler on the road.



Kansas City Chiefs* (-6.5) over Baltimore Ravens

Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs should be able to cover on Sunday. play

Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs should be able to cover on Sunday.

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has gone 3-0 since taking over the starting job for the Ravens, but it's tough to see how he'll be able to keep pace on the road against the potent offense of the Chiefs.



Indianapolis Colts (+5) over Houston Texans*

Andrew Luck didn't look like himself in Week 13. play

Andrew Luck didn't look like himself in Week 13.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

I'm writing off the Colts' lackluster performance last week against the Jaguars and hoping Andrew Luck and company can bounce back and keep things close in a crucial divisional game. The Texans have to lose eventually, right?



Carolina Panthers (-2) over Cleveland Browns*

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are in a tailspin. play

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are in a tailspin.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Panthers have dropped four straight games but find themselves right in the thick of the race for the postseason in the NFC. They need this game far more than the Browns.



Green Bay Packers* (-5.5) over Atlanta Falcons

Aaron Rodgers is finally rid of head coach Mike McCarthy. play

Aaron Rodgers is finally rid of head coach Mike McCarthy.

(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Finally free from the anchor of Mike McCarthy, expect Aaron Rodgers to put up big numbers out of spite, not to mention to avoid back-to-back losses at Lambeau.



New Orleans Saints (-8) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Drew Brees is out for revenge. play

Drew Brees is out for revenge.

(Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It's tough to remember now, but the New Orleans Saints started the year 0-1 after a shocking loss to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers. This week, they get revenge.



Buffalo Bills* (-3.5) over New York Jets

Josh Allen has been impressive the past two weeks. play

Josh Allen has been impressive the past two weeks.

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

I'll love joking on Josh Allen as much as the next, but he's been quite impressive the past two weeks. Buffalo quietly has one of the best defenses in the league, and the Jets, it's worth mentioning, are extremely bad.



Miami Dolphins* (+7.5) over New England Patriots

Ryan Tannehill is back. play

Ryan Tannehill is back.

(Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Dolphins always play the Patriots tough at home, having won four of their five past games against them in Miami outright. With Ryan Tannehill playing pretty well, take the points and hope the Dolphins can keep things close once again.



New York Giants (-3.5) over Washington Redskins*

Saquon Barkley can jump like few in the league. play

Saquon Barkley can jump like few in the league.

(Bill Kostroun/AP)

Against all the odds, the Giants are still in the hunt for the NFC East despite a 4-8 record. They're facing a Redskins team led by Mark Sanchez, who has been with the team for about three weeks.



Denver Broncos (-4) over San Francisco 49ers*

Case Keenum and the Broncos are well in the hunt for the postseason. play

Case Keenum and the Broncos are well in the hunt for the postseason.

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This is a scary bet as I never like going against home dogs, but I firmly believe the Broncos are going to find a way to sneak into the playoffs, and if that's going to happen, they have to win this one.



Cincinnati Bengals (+14) over Los Angeles Chargers*

Jeff Driskel didn't look too bad in his first start for the Bengals. play

Jeff Driskel didn't look too bad in his first start for the Bengals.

(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Too many points. Jeff Driskel didn't look that bad on Sunday.



Arizona Cardinals* (+3) over Detroit Lions

Josh Rosen and Larry Fitzgerald hug it out. play

Josh Rosen and Larry Fitzgerald hug it out.

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cardinals just beat the Packers on the road, and now their underdogs at home against a similarly lost Lions team? I don't get it.



Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5) over Dallas Cowboys*

Carson Wentz is hoping to get the Eagles back to the playoffs. play

Carson Wentz is hoping to get the Eagles back to the playoffs.

(Elsa/Getty Images)

The Cowboys haven't beaten the Eagles twice in the same season since 2012. It's not happening again this year.



Oakland Raiders* (+10.5) over Pittsburgh Steelers

The Raiders best game of the season might have been last week's loss to the Chiefs. play

The Raiders best game of the season might have been last week's loss to the Chiefs.

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger is an abysmal 1-9 against the spread when on the road as a double-digit favorite in his career. The Raiders made it a game against the Chiefs last weekend — there's no reason they can't do it again this Sunday.



Chicago Bears* (+3) Los Angeles Rams

The Bears and Rams has the potential to be an instant classic on Sunday night. play

The Bears and Rams has the potential to be an instant classic on Sunday night.

(Elsa/Getty Images)

This is the toughest game to pick on the board and is a good enough game that you shouldn't need to bet on it to be entertaining. That being said, if you have to pick a side, give me the home dogs in primetime.



Seattle Seahawks* (-3) over Minnesota Vikings

Seattle is surging. play

Seattle is surging.

(Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Seattle's home-field advantage is well-documented. On national television on Monday night, it's tough to bet against the Seahawks.



