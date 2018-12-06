NFL WEEK 14: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers should step up in the wake of head coach Mike McCarthy's firing.
So close!
Had the Steelers been able to hold on to a 16-point second-half lead against the Chargers at home, we would have had ourselves a winning week.
Thankfully, we have another full Sunday slate to try again. With just four Sundays left before the postseason, it's now or never to turn our season of picks around.
Let's get to it (* indicates home team).
LAST WEEK: 7-8-1
OVERALL: 75-111-6
Home favorites have been on an impressive run on Thursday nights so far this season, and it's always easy to bet against Cody Kessler on the road.
Lamar Jackson has gone 3-0 since taking over the starting job for the Ravens, but it's tough to see how he'll be able to keep pace on the road against the potent offense of the Chiefs.
I'm writing off the Colts' lackluster performance last week against the Jaguars and hoping Andrew Luck and company can bounce back and keep things close in a crucial divisional game. The Texans have to lose eventually, right?
The Panthers have dropped four straight games but find themselves right in the thick of the race for the postseason in the NFC. They need this game far more than the Browns.
Finally free from the anchor of Mike McCarthy, expect Aaron Rodgers to put up big numbers out of spite, not to mention to avoid back-to-back losses at Lambeau.
It's tough to remember now, but the New Orleans Saints started the year 0-1 after a shocking loss to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers. This week, they get revenge.
I'll love joking on Josh Allen as much as the next, but he's been quite impressive the past two weeks. Buffalo quietly has one of the best defenses in the league, and the Jets, it's worth mentioning, are extremely bad.
The Dolphins always play the Patriots tough at home, having won four of their five past games against them in Miami outright. With Ryan Tannehill playing pretty well, take the points and hope the Dolphins can keep things close once again.
Against all the odds, the Giants are still in the hunt for the NFC East despite a 4-8 record. They're facing a Redskins team led by Mark Sanchez, who has been with the team for about three weeks.
This is a scary bet as I never like going against home dogs, but I firmly believe the Broncos are going to find a way to sneak into the playoffs, and if that's going to happen, they have to win this one.
Too many points. Jeff Driskel didn't look that bad on Sunday.
The Cardinals just beat the Packers on the road, and now their underdogs at home against a similarly lost Lions team? I don't get it.
The Cowboys haven't beaten the Eagles twice in the same season since 2012. It's not happening again this year.
Ben Roethlisberger is an abysmal 1-9 against the spread when on the road as a double-digit favorite in his career. The Raiders made it a game against the Chiefs last weekend — there's no reason they can't do it again this Sunday.
This is the toughest game to pick on the board and is a good enough game that you shouldn't need to bet on it to be entertaining. That being said, if you have to pick a side, give me the home dogs in primetime.
Seattle's home-field advantage is well-documented. On national television on Monday night, it's tough to bet against the Seahawks.