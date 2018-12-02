NFL Week 13 betting guide and our best bets for the Westgate SuperContest

news

Every week, we're picking five games against the spread for our entry in the WestGate Las Vegas SuperContest with the goal of winning the grand prize of $1.4 million.

Last week, our picks went 2-3 against the spread, leaving us with some work to do to get back to profitability.

This Sunday, the Giants, Jets, and Colts are some of our favorite bets to cover the spread.

We've had a rough go of it picking games against the spread of late, but in our weekly SuperContest picks, the damage has been fairly mitigated.

Every week, we're putting together our best five picks against the spread to submit into the WestGate Las Vegas SuperContest with the goal of winning the grand prize of $1.4 million.

Right now, that looks like something of a longshot, but a hot streak at the right time could put us in contention, or at the very least, get us back into the black for the season.

Take a look below for our best bets of the week. Home teams get the asterisk.

LAST WEEK: 2-3

OVERALL: 27-32-1

Indianapolis Colts (-4) over Jacksonville Jaguars*

The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Winners of five straight, Indianapolis is now in control of its playoff destiny.

Against them is the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that they beat just a few weeks ago. The biggest change between now and then is that the Jaguars have decided that Cody Kessler give them a better chance to win than Blake Bortles.

Indianapolis needs this game exponentially more than the Jaguars do, and should be able to do enough to cover the number.

Pittsburgh Steelers* (-3.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

Both of these teams have been solid all season but are coming off losses. I'm backing the Steelers to be better prepared to bounce back as the home team.

James Conner is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game in his past three outings in Pittsburgh. Sunday feels like a fine time for a fourth.

New York Giants* (+5.5) over Chicago Bears

Mitch Trubisky is out again for Chicago, meaning Chase Daniel will be taking snaps for the Bears. While he was perfectly adequate in the team's Thanksgiving win over the Lions, a backup quarterback going on the road as a favorite of almost a touchdown doesn't pass the smell test.

Unless the Bears defense can score twice — which, admittedly, is entirely possible — I don't see Chicago covering this number.

New York Jets (+7.5) over Tennessee Titans*

The New York Jets are far from a good team. They may be one of the worst three teams in the NFL right now. Thankfully for them, the Tennessee Titans have the awful habit of playing down to their worst opponents, having already lost to the Bills earlier in the year and with a good amount of close games in games that had no business being close.

Regardless of how a team has looked so far this season, the Titans are ready to give them a game. Tennessee shouldn't be favored by more than a touchdown against any team in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles* (-6.5) over Washington Redskins

I tried backing the Eagles as touchdown favorites at home in primetime in a must-win game against a divisional opponent just two weeks ago when Philadelphia hosted the Cowboys.

It did not work out well.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, go Birds.

I think that's how that goes.

Eliminator Lock: Seattle Seahawks

Teams used: Saints, Rams, Vikings, Chargers, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Patriots, Bears, Chiefs, Falcons, Ravens

If the Seahawks are still available for you, this is unquestionably the week to use them in your Eliminator pool. Pete Carroll has Seattle firing on all cylinders, and now they're home for another must-win game.

Take the Seahawks and hope that others in your league are running low on quality teams.

Money Dog: Cleveland Browns (+220)

The Houston Texans have won eight straight games, but I'm somehow still unconvinced of their quality.

Meanwhile, my favorite storyline of the NFL season right now is Baker Mayfield and the Browns absolutely crushing it in their breakup with head coach Hue Jackson.

At +220, the Browns feel like a pretty live dog on Sunday.

Weekly Tease: Eagles (-0.5), Broncos (+0.5)

Another easy two-team, 6-point teaser this week.

Basically, we're bringing down the spreads for the Eagles and the Broncos so that both teams just have to win outright. Check the numbers, as a moneyline parlay might pay you slightly better on this one, but this feels like an easy way to make a buck on two teams that can't afford to lose.

Monday Night Chaser: Washington team total under 19.5

The Eagles defense hasn't been what it was last year at home, but last week the front four highlighted by Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett, and Chris Long look a bit like their old selves when the team needed it most.

Against another divisional opponent and with the knowledge that they blew it last time they played under the lights at home, I think the defense shows up again against Colt McCoy, so we're betting the Redskins team total comes in at Under 19.5 on Monday night.

