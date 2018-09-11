NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand heading into Week 2

news

With Week 1 of the NFL season wrapped up, it's now time to overreact.

As the NFL is wont to do, we saw plenty of surprising results — the Bucs running over the Saints, the Jets walloping the Lions — some expected outcomes (hello, Patriots), and some thoroughly entertaining duels (thank you, Packers and Bears).

While it's too early to draw any firm conclusions, this is the first time we've seen real action from these teams and in the NFL, every game matters. Thus, you'll see the Chiefs get a nice bump for a convincing win, and the Lions and Titans take tumbles for ugly losses.

Check out where all 32 NFL teams stand heading into Week 2.

32. Buffalo Bills

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Ravens, 47-3

This week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Nathan Peterman experiment in Buffalo once again ended in horrifying fashion, with Peterman failing to gain a first down through the entire first half. Even if the Bills had wanted to wait, it's tough to imagine they don't give rookie Josh Allen the starting nod in Week 2.

31. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Redskins, 24-6

This week: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Cardinals all insisted they weren't ready to panic after scoring just six points in Week 1, but there should be immediate concern about the offense. The Cardinals face defensively stout teams like the Rams, Bears, Vikings, and Broncos in four of the next six weeks.

30. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Panthers, 16-8

This week: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: The Cowboys' offense looked dismal in their opener against the Panthers, with Carolina packing the box, and Dak Prescott working with limited receiving talent. Dallas didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter.

29. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Bengals, 34-23

This week: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Andrew Luck's first regular season game since January 2017 was promising — 319 yards on 39-53 passing, with two touchdowns, and an interception. The Colts might have pulled out the win if not for a late fumbled touchdown pass by tight end Jack Doyle. Luck should only improve as he shakes off the rust.

28. Detroit Lions

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Jets, 48-17

This week: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Matthew Stafford looked completely lost as the Lions were dismantled by the Jets on Monday night, throwing four interceptions before eventually being pulled for backup Matt Cassel.

27. Tennessee Titans

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Dolphins, 27-20

This week: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: Things got off to a rough start for the Titans in Week 1. Two lightning delays drew the game out for seven hours, Marcus Mariota threw two interceptions with no touchdowns after an elbow injury, and tight end Delanie Walker was lost for the season with an ankle injury. A banged-up Mariota losing his favorite target is not great.

26. Oakland Raiders

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Rams, 33-13

This week: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Raiders' opening drive was an absolute stunner, finished off with a thrilling "Beast Mode" run by Marshawn Lynch that temporarily made some believe that Jon Gruden's comeback might be off to the races. Oakland was outscored, 33-6, for the remainder of the game.

25. Miami Dolphins

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Titans, 27-20

This week: at New York Jets

One thing to know: It was a minor subplot in the Dolphins' marathon game with the Titans, but how about Frank Gore?! The 35-year-old running back, slated to be the backup to Kenyan Drake, out-ran Drake, going 61 yards on nine carries for an average of 6.8 yards per carry. He's 15 yards away from becoming the fourth all-time leading rusher in NFL history.

24. New York Giants

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Jaguars, 20-15

This week: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Despite a strong effort from rookie Saquon Barkley, the Giants came up short on home turf against the Jaguars on Sunday. This week, they travel to division rival Dallas with both teams desperate to avoid a 0-2 start to the season.

23. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-0-1

Last week: Tied with the Steelers, 21-21

This week: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Browns managed to snap their year-long losing streak without actually winning a game. What an incredible franchise. One positive of the game: the return of Josh Gordon, whose lone catch was a twirling 17-yard touchdown.

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Colts, 34-23

This week: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Andy Dalton and the Bengals spoiled Andrew Luck's homecoming on Sunday — could this be the year Cincinnati finally gets its first playoff win since 1990?

21. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Broncos, 27-24

This week: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: One week into the season, and it appears the Seahawks are still committing borderline malpractice with their offensive line. Russell Wilson was sacked six times by the Broncos for 53 total lost yards.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Saints, 48-40

This week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Ryan Fitzpatrick had the game of his life on Sunday, throwing for 417 yards and four touchdowns and destroying Eliminator pool entries across the country in the process.

19. New York Jets

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Lions, 48-17

This week: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Sam Darnold's first career pass was a touchdown ... to the other team. But after a pick-6 to start the game, Darnold and the Jets were electric, pouring it on on the Lions. Minus the interception, Darnold was 16-20 for 198 yards and two touchdowns, a promising debut!

18. Houston Texans

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Patriots, 27-20

This week: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Houston Texans were just a few solid bounces away from competing with the Patriots, and even had a shot at a final game-changing drive. Head coach Bill O'Brien has the chance to right the ship against a division rival in Week 2.

17. Denver Broncos

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Seahawks, 27-24

This week: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Von Miller had three sacks and four QB hits on Russell Wilson in Week 1, while the defense intercepted Wilson twice. Even with some big offseason departures, Denver's defense still looks like one capable of wreaking havoc.

16. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Chiefs, 38-28

This week: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Despite nominally being a home game, the Los Angeles Chargers once again saw their stadium overtaken by opposing fans on Sunday. It's an emerging trend that will need to change before the Chargers move to their new shared home with the Rams.

15. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Vikings, 24-16

This week: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Jimmy Garoppolo's winning streak came to an abrupt end, as he struggled against the Vikings' stout defense. If there is a reason to be encouraged, however, it's that the 49ers lost this game by a touchdown, even with blown opportunities at the goal line and dropped touchdowns.

14. Washington Redskins

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Cardinals, 24-6

This week: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Alex Smith seemed to fit nicely into the Redskins roster after the departure of Kirk Cousins, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns in his debut with Washington.

13. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Bills, 47-3

This week: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: With rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson breathing down his neck, Joe Flacco came out and tossed three touchdowns on 25-of-34 passing for a 121 passer rating. Now to see if he can keep it up against, well, not the Bills.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 0-0-1

Last week: Tied with the Browns, 21-21

This week: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Steelers lost the turnover battle, 6-1, on Sunday and were still somehow able to eek out a tie with the Browns on the road. It's unclear which side of that equation is more depressing.

11. New Orleans Saints

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Buccaneers, 48-40

This week: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: What happened to the Saints' secondary?! After surprising the NFL by becoming one of the best pass defenses last year, the highly touted unit was shredded by Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Bucs. It could be a fluke, but it will be worth monitoring to see if 2017 was simply a blip on the radar.

10. Chicago Bears

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Packers, 24-23

This week: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: Before Aaron Rodgers rose from the ashes to snatch the souls of Chicago, the Bears looked like an emerging dominant force. With a sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception returned for a touchdown, Khalil Mack's record-setting deal is off to a pretty solid start.

9. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to the Eagles, 18-12

This week: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Among the strangest trends in the NFL over the last two seasons has been Matt Ryan's inability to get Julio Jones the ball in the end zone. According to ESPN, Ryan is 1-of-20 targeting Jones in the end zone the last two seasons, including the playoffs. Week 1 ended with Jones trying and failing to hit Jones for the game-tying touchdown.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Giants, 20-15

This week: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: After Leonard Fournette went down with an injury, it was clear that the Jaguars' offensive attack was lacking, but Jacksonville's defense still looks like it lives up to the hype. We'll learn much more when they host the Patriots this weekend.

7. Green Bay Packers

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Bears, 24-23

This week: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers added to his legacy in Week 1 with a rousing comeback after leaving the game with an injury. The Packers would be higher up if not for concerns about Rodgers' availability going forward. If he's healthy, Rodgers proved that when he's on, there's no more dominant force in football.

6. Carolina Panthers

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Cowboys, 16-8

This week: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Luke Kuechly gave Panthers fans a scare after leaving the game with an injury, though he's expected to be fine. That said, tight end Greg Olsen and will be out of the lineup for the near future after re-fracturing his right foot.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Chargers, 38-28

This week: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: So far, it appears Tyreek Hill's speed is a good match with Patrick Mahomes' arm. Hill posted 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns along with a 91-yard punt return touchdown in Week 1. The Chiefs' offense looks every bit as explosive as imagined.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Falcons, 18-12

This week: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The Eagles suffocated the Falcons' red zone offense throughout the game, finishing Matt Ryan off once again with a goal-line stop at the end of the game to win their first game as reigning Super Bowl champions.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the 49ers, 24-16

This week: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: As expected, the Vikings took Week 1 in a calm and controlled manner. Their stacked defense gave Jimmy Garoppolo trouble while Kirk Cousins efficiently utilized the weapons around him. Week 2 will be an interesting challenge if Rodgers plays.

2. New England Patriots

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Texans, 27-20

This week: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Tom Brady was able to lift up his underwhelming receiving corps and throw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a comfortable win over the Houston Texans. But his opposing defense should be much more daunting during this week's AFC Championship rematch.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat the Raiders, 33-13

This week: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: When the Rams started slowly in Week 1 and trailed the Raiders early, you could feel the questions about the NFL's super-team beginning to mount. Then they pitched a shutout in the second half and outscored Oakland 33-6 after the first drive. There will be a learning curve for this team, but if they can mesh well, there's too much talent on the roster for most teams to compete.

