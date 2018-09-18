NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 3

news

After two weeks of NFL football, we have a few answers and a ton of questions.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look like they're for real, but do they have what it takes to bring down the Patriots and Jaguars and take over as the top team in the AFC? Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a one-game wonder, but can he keep his hot streak going to a point where the Buccaneers let him stay in as the starter once Jameis Winston returns from suspension? The Bills are bad, but will they win a game this season?

We'll learn the answers to these questions as we watch the rest of the season play out, but in the meantime, we've once again ranked every team in the league to give ourselves a better sense of how the season looks so far.

Check out where all 32 NFL teams stand heading into Week 3.

32. Buffalo Bills

Record: 0-2

Last week: 32nd

Week 2 result: Lost to Chargers, 31-20

Week 3 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Things have gotten so bad in Buffalo that cornerback Vontae Davis quit and retired at halftime in Week 2. The Bills have been outscored by 55 points in two games.

31. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-2

Last week: 31st

Week 2 result: Lost to the Rams, 34-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Through two games, the Cardinals have scored just six points. How long will Arizona wait before seeing what they have in rookie Josh Rosen?

30. New York Giants

Record: 0-2

Last week: 24th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 20-13

Week 3 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Giants used the offseason to upgrade their offensive line, but it hasn't appeared to help. Eli Manning has been sacked eight times in two games, rookie running back Saquon Barkley is averaging just 6.4 yards per reception, and there's not nearly enough time to get Odell Beckham Jr. the ball.

29. Detroit Lions

Record: 0-2

Last week: 28th

Week 2 result: Lost to the 49ers, 30-27

Week 3 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: Detroit put up a good fight against the Niners, but in a division with the Vikings, Packers, and Bears leading the way, it’s tough to think they’ll be anywhere near the playoff hunt this year. Matt Patricia has another tough task this week as he prepares to take on his mentor Bill Belichick.

28. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-1-1

Last week: 23rd

Week 2 result: Lost to the Saints, 21-18

Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: The Browns got oh-so-close again. After getting a field goal blocked by the Steelers in overtime in Week 1, the Browns missed a field goal to tie the game at the end of regulation. The result: 18 straight games without a win and kicker Zane Gonzalez was cut from the team.

27. New York Jets

Record: 1-1

Last week: 19th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Dolphins, 20-12

Week 3 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Sam Darnold had Jets fans jumping for joy after his impressive debut against the Lions, but fell a bit flat in Week 2. With games against the Browns, Jaguars, and Broncos coming up, we should learn a lot about the young quarterback in the next three weeks.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 1-1

Last week: 29th

Week 2 result: Beat the Redskins, 21-9

Week 3 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: A beautiful sign for the Colts: Andrew Luck struggled in Week 2, and it was the defense that carried the team to a win. Rookie linebacker Darius Leonard was a standout, recording 18 tackles and a sack against the 'Skins.

25. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 1-1

Last week: 30th

Week 2 result: Beat the Giants, 20-13

Week 3 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: Dan Prescott and the Cowboys did enough to get the win over the Giants on Sunday night, but their offense was shockingly stagnant beyond an opening, 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin. Dallas will need a bit more consistency if they hope to contend this year.

24. Oakland Raiders

Record: 0-2

Last week: 26th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Broncos, 20-19

Week 3 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: After blowing a game to the Broncos on Sunday, Jon Gruden said the team needs to figure out a way to get more pressure on the quarterback. We hope he meant it tongue-in-cheek because the Raiders just traded a guy who's pretty good at that.

23. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 0-2

Last week: 21st

Week 2 result: Lost to the Bears, 24-17

Week 3 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Seahawks offensive line issues might be worse than advertised heading into the season, with quarterback Russell Wilson getting sacked five times in the first half of their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Bears.

22. Houston Texans

Record: 0-2

Last week: 18th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Titans, 20-17

Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had an Aaron Rodgers-esque message for fans and analysts worrying about the Texans' 0-2 start: "If you're one of the guys, one of the people, one of the fans hitting the panic button, then that's on ya'll. Don't hop on the train later on down the season."

21. Tennessee Titans

Record: 1-1

Last week: 27th

Week 2 result: Beat the Texans, 20-17

Week 3 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: While it’s still early in the season, the Titans have a lot riding on Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars. With a win, they’ll jump for a tie for the division lead, but with a loss, they’ll be two games back behind a Jacksonville team that looks to be one of the best in the AFC. Tennessee needs to keep pace if they hope to make it back to the postseason.

As things stand, the Titans will be riding backup Blaine Gabbert who did enough to win on Sunday, with Marcus Mariota still nursing an elbow injury.

20. Washington Redskins

Record: 1-1

Last week: 14th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Colts, 21-9

Week 3 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Redskins running backs averaged just 1.3 yards per carry in Week 2. By our math, that is not good. Maybe they'll get on track in Week 3 against the Packers, who have allowed 4.6 yards per carry so far, the eighth-highest mark in the league.

19. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 1-1

Last week: 13th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Bengals, 34-23

Week 3 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Baltimore is a tough team to get a read on after two games. They ran up the score on the Bills, who may be one of the worst teams in the league, and then got bullied by the Bengals, who are undefeated.

18. Miami Dolphins

Record: 2-0

Last week: 25th

Week 2 result: Beat the Jets, 20-12

Week 3 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The Dolphins are atop the AFC East. Who saw that coming? A soft schedule that includes talented, but unproven teams like the Raiders, Lions, Bengals, Bears, and Jets could allow Miami to beef up its record over the next seven weeks.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 2-0

Last week: 22nd

Week 2 result: Beat the Ravens, 34-23

Week 3 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: The Bengals are undefeated to start 2018, having won both their games by a score of 34-23. After bringing head coach Marvin Lewis back despite years lacking any playoff success, could this be the year that Cincinnati finally makes a postseason splash?

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 0-1-1

Last week: 12th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 42-37

Week 3 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Things are threatening to unravel for the Steelers. Le'Veon Bell is still holding out, and now Antonio Brown seems to be growing unhappy. During a quiet game, Brown appeared to sulk on the field and didn't talk to media afterward. Then, on Monday, Brown tweeted the Steelers should trade him after a former PR employee for the team said Brown wouldn't be good without Ben Roethlisberger.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 1-1

Last week: 16th

Week 2 result: Beat the Bills, 31-20

Week 3 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: Running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have worked together as a phenomenal 1-2 punch for the Chargers so far this season. They’ll need to show up during Los Angeles’ difficult upcoming stretch against the Rams, 49ers, and Raiders to keep the Chargers from falling out of contention early like they did last year.

14. Denver Broncos

Record: 2-0

Last week: 17th

Week 2 result: Beat the Raiders, 20-19

Week 3 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Case Keenum hasn't blown anyone away in the first two weeks, but he's played well when it matters. After leading a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of Week 1, Keenum got the Broncos down the field into field goal range to kick the game-winner to beat the Raiders. Keenum is now 12-1 in his last 13 regular season starts.

13. New Orleans Saints

Record: 1-1

Last week: 11th

Week 2 result: Beat the Browns, 21-18

Week 3 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: After coming into the season as potential Super Bowl contenders, the Saints were just a few made kicks away from gifting Cleveland its first win in two years and falling to 0-2 to start the year. New Orleans made an impressive turnaround last season after losing their first two of the season, going 11-3 the rest of the way, but they’ll have to get their act together quick if they hope to make it back to the postseason.

12. Chicago Bears

Record: 1-1

Last week: 10th

Week 2 result: Beat the Seahawks, 24-17

Week 3 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Khalil Mack trade is already paying off. Mack has been an absolute force when he's been on the field, registering two sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception in limited playing time on the field. Even when he's not recording the sacks or hits himself, his pressure is opening up holes for other Bears defenders.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-1

Last week: 15th

Week 2 result: Beat the Lions, 30-27

Week 3 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Patrick Mahomes is the most enthralling matchup between young quarterbacks in recent memory. Garoppolo has looked comfortable under center despite the absence of his favorite target, Marquise Goodwin, due to injury — when he’s back we could see the 49ers offense open up even more.

10. Carolina Panthers

Record: 1-1

Last week: 6th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Falcons, 31-24

Week 3 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Panthers coach Ron Rivera blasted his team for its run defense after a critical loss to the Falcons. Rivera called the run defense "terrible" after the Panthers allowed a 107-yard rushing game to Tevin Coleman, the first 100-yard rushing game they've given up in over a year.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-0

Last week: 20th

Week 2 result: Beat the Eagles, 27-21

Week 3 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the hottest quarterbacks in football right now, and even if he can’t keep this pace up, it feels like Jameis Winston might be waiting a while before he gets the starting job back.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 1-1

Last week: 9th

Week 2 result: Beat the Panthers, 31-24

Week 3 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Matt Ryan and the Falcons alleviated some concerns about their offense after a low-scoring Week 1. Ryan threw two touchdowns by air and added two of his own by rushing. There's hope that the team can take off in Year 2 of Steve Sarkisian's offense like they did in 2016 in Year 2 of Kyle Shanahan's offense.

7. Green Bay Packers

Record: 1-0-1

Last week: 7th

Week 2 result: Tied the Vikings, 29-29

Week 3 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers didn’t look like his usual, mobile self on Sunday, but he still did enough to put the Packers in a position to win, before a controversial call gifted the Vikings the game-tying score. Even an 80%-healthy Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in football.

6. New England Patriots

Record: 1-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 2 result: Lost to the Jaguars, 31-20

Week 3 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Just a day after being suffocated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Patriots made a big move for Josh Gordon, the talented, but oft-unavailable wide receiver. If Gordon is healthy in New England, he could become a massive weapon for Tom Brady and a Patriots offense that needs some pop.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 1-1

Last week: 4th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 27-21

Week 3 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: The Eagles offense certainly wasn’t inspiring in their loss to the Buccaneers, but with starting quarterback Carson Wentz set to return next Sunday, Philadelphia has reason to believe they can go on a hot streak in the coming weeks.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-0

Last week: 8th

Week 2 result: Beat the Patriots, 31-20

Week 3 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Blake Bortles is proving that last season was no fluke. Bortles and the Jags shredded the Patriots in Week 2, with Bortles completing 64% of his passes for 377 yards, 4 touchdowns, and an interception. Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett told the MMQB's Albert Breer that he expects Bortles to keep improving now that the team around him is finally stable.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 1-0-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 2 result: Tied the Packers, 29-29

Week 3 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Vikings got bailed out thanks to a controversial penalty against Packers linebacker Clay Matthews to save a tie. That tie could have huge implications down the stretch if Green Bay and Minnesota are battling it out for the top spot in the NFC North.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 2-0

Last week: 5th

Week 2 result: Beat the Steelers, 42-37

Week 3 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes is on pace to be the greatest quarterback ever. In two games, Mahomes has thrown 10 touchdowns, no interceptions, completed 69% of his passes, and posted a 143 passer rating. Even the Steelers were impressed with Mahomes, with linebacker Bud Dupree saying the defense thought they could fool him, and Mahomes figured it out every time. The Chiefs look to be a dynamic offensive team.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1st

Week 2 result: Beat the Cardinals, 34-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Two games into the 2018 NFL season, and we’ve yet to see a weak spot in the Rams roster. While the road to the Super Bowl in a difficult one in the NFC, it looks as though Los Angeles are the early favorites to represent the conference.

