NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 15

Only three weeks remain for teams in the race for the 2018 NFL playoffs.

In the NFC, the Vikings, Panthers, Eagles, and even the Packers could all push to steal the final Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, four teams are currently tied at 7-6, making for a potentially frantic final three weeks.

The NFL season flew by this year. After another busy Sunday, just three weeks of football remain for teams to stake their claim to a playoff spot. The Chiefs and Saints joined the Rams on Sunday as they both clinched playoff spots, but below them, compelling races remain in both conferences as teams race for the final Wild Card spots. Going into a big Week 15, here's where all 32 teams stand.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 4-9

Last week: 29th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Titans, 30-9

Week 15 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The Jaguars defense got embarrassed by Derrick Henry in Week 14, failing to bring down the massive running back on several big runs.

31. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-10

Last week: 27th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Lions, 17-3

Week 15 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: The Cardinals are the only team in the NFL averaging less than 14 points per game. With games remaining against the Seahawks and Rams, Arizona is looking like a lock for a top pick.

30. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 3-10

Last week: 31st

Week 14 result: Beat the Broncos, 20-14

Week 15 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: One positive for the 49ers this season has been the growth of tight end George Kittle. He had 210 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 and has topped 1,100 yards this year.

29. Oakland Raiders

Record: 3-10

Last week: 30th

Week 14 result: Beat the Steelers, 24-21

Week 15 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: After firing general manager Reggie McKenzie, it appears as though Jon Gruden has now fully grasped the reins to the Raiders future. He’ll have plenty of picks with which to shape the team’s next chapter.

28. Buffalo Bills

Record: 4-9

Last week: 28th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Jets, 27-23

Week 15 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Josh Allen hasn't been the most impressive thrower in the league, but over his last three games, he has over 300 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He now leads the Bills in rushing yards.

27. New York Jets

Record: 4-9

Last week: 32nd

Week 14 result: Beat the Bills, 27-23

Week 15 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: Sam Darnold led the Jets to a comeback win over the Bills on Sunday, throwing a fourth-quarter touchdown and pulling off a 61-yard drive in the final two minutes to set up Elijah McGuire for the game-winning score.

26. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-8

Last week: 24th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Chargers, 26-21

Week 15 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Second-year wide receiver John Ross, who has 11 catches and 4 touchdowns in the last five games, had a thoughtful response on how things are looking up, even in a down season for the Bengals: "I had one catch last year. So when I got my first catch this year, I was already happier than I was last year."

25. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-9

Last week: 26th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Packers, 34-20

Week 15 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Falcons have lost five straight, failing to score more than 20 points at any point during their tailspin. Lucky for them, they play the lowest-scoring team in the NFL next week with the Cardinals coming to town.

24. Detroit Lions

Record: 5-8

Last week: 25th

Week 14 result: Beat the Cardinals, 17-3

Week 15 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: It's been a rough season for Matthew Stafford. Over the last six games, Stafford has a sub-90 passer rating and has thrown just 4 touchdowns to 5 interceptions while averaging 5.9 yards per pass attempt.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 5-8

Last week: 21st

Week 14 result: Lost to the Saints, 28-14

Week 15 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Tampa Bay jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead over the Saints on Sunday but collapsed in the fourth quarter, eventually losing 28-14. It’s been that type of season for the Buccos.

22. Washington Redskins

Record: 6-7

Last week: 18th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Giants, 40-16

Week 15 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: The Redskins said they didn't sign Colin Kaepernick because he couldn't learn their system quickly enough. Instead, they signed Josh Johnson, who was playing in a charity basketball game a week ago and used "Madden" to learn his new teammates.

21. Cleveland Browns

Record: 5-7-1

Last week: 23rd

Week 14 result: Beat the Panthers, 26-20

Week 15 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Browns now have three wins in their five games since firing Hue Jackson — the same number of wins Jackson had in Cleveland had in 40 games as head coach.

20. New York Giants

Record: 5-8

Last week: 22nd

Week 14 result: Beat the Redskins, 40-16

Week 15 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Giants' recent solid play has been too little, too late. A blown 19-3 lead over the Eagles two weeks ago is now haunting them, as they could have been in the playoff race if they had won that game.

19. Carolina Panthers

Record: 6-7

Last week: 17th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Browns, 26-20

Week 15 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Despite losing five straight games, Carolina is still in the thick of the NFC playoff race, just a half-game behind the Vikings for the final Wild Card spot. Two of their three final games come against the Saints, who would be pleased to play spoiler to their divisional foe.

18. Green Bay Packers

Record: 5-7-1

Last week: 20th

Week 14 result: Beat the Falcons, 34-20

Week 15 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Don't look now, but the Packers may not be dead yet. A huge division game against the Bears could catapult them back into the playoff race if everything else around them breaks right.

17. Denver Broncos

Record: 6-7

Last week: 12th

Week 14 result: Lost to the 49ers, 20-14

Week 15 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Denver’s baffling loss to the 49ers on Sunday was a huge blow to their playoff chances — they’re now looking up at four 7-6 teams competing for the final spot in the AFC with just three weeks left to play.

16. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 6-7

Last week: 15th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 29-23

Week 15 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: It was Week 14 in Los Angeles last year that Carson Wentz tore his ACL, ending a possible MVP season. Now Wentz returns to Los Angeles in much different shape, as the Eagles' playoff hopes are fading fast while the third-year QB doesn't look right.

15. Tennessee Titans

Record: 7-6

Last week: 16th

Week 14 result: Beat the Jaguars, 30-9

Week 15 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: Derrick Henry’s 200-yard, 4-touchdown performance on Thursday was the biggest day of the fantasy football season so far. Unfortunately, most players who had him on their roster left him on their bench, leading to plenty of frustrated players in the playoffs.

14. Miami Dolphins

Record: 7-6

Last week: 19th

Week 14 result: Beat the Patriots, 34-33

Week 15 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Dolphins won't go away. Week 14's miracle hook-and-ladder play to beat the Patriots kept the Dolphins firmly in the Wild Card race.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-5-1

Last week: 10th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Raiders, 24-21

Week 15 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Steelers have suddenly tossed their playoff hopes into jeopardy after losing their third straight game on Sunday, and now hold just a half-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. Pittsburgh has New England and New Orleans left on the schedule. Those games look more daunting now that they’ll likely need to win one of them.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 6-6-1

Last week: 13th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 21-7

Week 15 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Thre Vikings are 2-4 in their last six games and 0-5 against teams above .500. It's tough to believe one of the preseason favorites is a true contender this year.

11. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 7-6

Last week: 11th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 27-24

Week 15 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Ravens coach John Harbaugh said when Joe Flacco is healthy, he will be involved in the game plan. That raises questions about Lamar Jackson's role going forward, as the rookie quarterback has been solid, but raw and inconsistent as a starter.

10. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 7-6

Last week: 14th

Week 14 result: Beat the Texans, 24-21

Week 15 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Andrew Luck continued his impressive comeback season on Sunday with a 399-yard performance to lead the Colts to a crucial win over the streaking Texans in Houston. Indianapolis still has work to do to make the playoffs, but as winners of six of their past seven games, they could be a force should they get there.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 8-5

Last week: 9th

Week 14 result: Beat the Vikings, 21-7

Week 15 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Seahawks defense has looked dominant the past two weeks, helping Seattle stake their claim to the first Wild Card spot in the NFC.

8. Houston Texans

Record: 9-4

Last week: 5th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Colts, 24-21

Week 15 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: After a loss to a surging Colts team, it's worth asking if the Texans are truly as good as their nine-game win streak suggested. After all, in winning nine straight, the Texans didn't face many great teams, racking up wins against the likes of the Jaguars, Bills, Titans, Dolphins, Broncos, Browns, and Redskins.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 8-5

Last week: 8th

Week 14 result: Beat the Eagles, 29-23

Week 15 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Dallas now holds the longest active winning streak in the NFL with five-straight victories. Their win over the Eagles gave them a solid hold at the top of the NFC East standings.

6. Chicago Bears

Record: 9-4

Last week: 7th

Week 14 result: Beat the Rams, 15-6

Week 15 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Questions remain about Mitch Trubisky, but the Bears' Week 14 win over the Rams proved their defense is enough to get them over the finish line, even against the best offenses in the NFL.

5. New England Patriots

Record: 9-4

Last week: 4th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Dolphins, 34-33

Week 15 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Patriots lost in astonishing fashion on Sunday, giving up a hook-and-ladder miracle touchdown to the Dolphins on the final play of regulation. The play left many wondering why Rob Gronkowski was on the field for the Patriots on the biggest defensive play of the game?

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 10-3

Last week: 6th

Week 14 result: Beat the Bengals, 26-21

Week 15 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Week 15 between the Chargers and Chiefs could help decide the AFC West, but regardless of the outcome, the Chargers might be able to rest some starters afterward, as they have a big enough lead in the AFC playoff race.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 11-2

Last week: 1st

Week 14 result: Lost to the Bears, 15-6

Week 15 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Jared Goff and the Rams were shut down by the Bears on Sunday. Goff threw four interceptions, and the team was held to an abysmal 214 total yards of offense.

2. New Orleans Saints

Record: 11-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 14 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 28-14

Week 15 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: The Saints offense has slowed down in recent weeks (despite some high point totals). For the Saints to be their most dangerous, they'll need Alvin Kamara to pick up the pace, as he hasn't had 100 yards from scrimmage or a touchdown in their last three games.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 11-2

Last week: 2nd

Week 14 result: Beat the Ravens, 27-24

Week 15 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: With a win over the Chargers on Thursday, the Chiefs can almost ensure that the road to the Super Bowl will go through Kansas City on the AFC side of the postseason. That said, a loss could mean the Chiefs are heading for the Wild Card round.

