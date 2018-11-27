NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 13

news

After 12 weeks of NFL action, the hunt for the playoffs is taking shape.

The Saints, Chiefs, and Rams have already established themselves as Super Bowl contenders.

In the race for Wild Card spots, streaking teams like the Colts and Broncos will need to stay hot to make a run into the postseason.



With 12 weeks of football in the books, we are officially in the homestretch of the NFL season.

Every team's bye week is now behind them, and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape.

At the top, you have powerhouse teams like the Saints, Chiefs, and Rams jockeying for position and hoping to lock up first-round byes. Just below them, there is a sea of teams that have the potential to make a run in the postseason. Some are already division leaders that need to hold serve, and others will need to be near-perfect to play well into January.

Going into a big Week 13, here's where all 32 teams stand.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-8

Last week: 27th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Bills, 24-21

Week 13 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: After seven straight losses, a brawl that saw Leonard Fournette get ejected, and the decision to sit Blake Bortles for Cody Kessler (!) in Week 13, the Jaguars are back in the NFL's doldrums, their brief detour near the top now over.

31. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-9

Last week: 30th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Ravens, 34-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Raiders have just two wins on the year and still have two games left against the Chiefs, and face the Broncos and Steelers as well. Jon Gruden has already made clear he wants to rebuild through the draft, and it looks like he’ll be in a fine position to do so.

30. New York Jets

Record: 3-8

Last week: 28th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Patriots, 27-13

Week 13 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: A Jets quarterback has not thrown two touchdowns or more since Week 7 against the Colts, and the offense is averaging 11 points per game over a five-game losing streak.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 2-9

Last week: 31st

Week 12 result: Lost to the Chargers, 45-10

Week 13 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Cardinals are already looking forward to the 2019 NFL Draft, but even Arizona’s long-term prospects are pretty grim — with the Rams looking dominant, the Seahawks contenders, and the 49ers awaiting the return of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Cardinals might consider finishing out of the basement of the NFC West a win.

28. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-9

Last week: 29th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Bucs, 27-9

Week 13 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: The 49ers' trade up for Reuben Foster in 2017 (which cost them a second- and a fourth-round pick) looks like a bad one after the team cut him following an arrest on charges of domestic violence.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 4-7

Last week: 26th

Week 12 result: Beat the 49ers, 27-9

Week 13 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: There are seven quarterbacks in the NFL that have thrown 11 interceptions or more this season. Two of them play for the Buccaneers.

26. Buffalo Bills

Record: 4-7

Last week: 32nd

Week 12 result: Beat the Jaguars, 27-24

Week 13 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Josh Allen didn't have a great game against the Jaguars, but he did show off his massive arm, throwing a 75-yard touchdown.

25. New York Giants

Record: 3-8

Last week: 24th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Eagles, 25-22

Week 13 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: As Brandon Lee Gowton at Bleeding Green Nation reminds us, Donovan McNabb has as many wins (4-0) in the last 22 Eagles vs. Giants games as Eli Manning (4-18).

24. Detroit Lions

Record: 4-7

Last week: 23rd

Week 12 result: Lost to the Bears, 23-16

Week 13 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Lions offense took another hit this week, as the team placed wide receiver Marvin Jones on the IR.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-7

Last week: 20th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Saints, 31-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: While the Falcons defense was the team’s central problem for much of the season, Atlanta’s high-octane offense is now struggling as well. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Tevin Coleman and the rest of the Falcons attack have failed to score 20 points during the team’s current three-game losing streak.

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-6

Last week: 19th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Browns, 35-20

Week 13 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Bengals have seen their playoff hopes slip away by losing three in a row and five of six, and now Andy Dalton has gone to the IR with a thumb injury.

21. Cleveland Browns

Record: 4-6-1

Last week: 25th

Week 12 result: Beat the Bengals, 35-20

Week 13 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns seemed delighted to obliterate former coach Hue Jackson and the Cincinnati Bengals to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2014.

20. Green Bay Packers

Record: 4-6-1

Last week: 17th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Vikings, 24-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Packers' hopes for a playoff run were all but diminished with their loss to the Vikings. A postseason appearance could still be possible if they run the table and get some lucky breaks, but it will be hard with Aaron Rodgers looking (gulp)... average in recent weeks.

19. Miami Dolphins

Record: 5-6

Last week: 21st

Week 12 result: Lost to the Colts, 27-24

Week 13 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Ryan Tannehill looked fine in his return under center for the Dolphins, throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns while completing 68% of his passes. But how long will Miami be okay with “fine” at quarterback?

18. Washington Redskins

Record: 6-5

Last week: 18th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 31-23

Week 13 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Washington is basically a MASH unit now, and a promising start to the season is threatening to come undone as they face a divisional foe in a big game for a second week in a row.

17. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 5-6

Last week: 15th

Week 12 result: Beat the Giants, 25-22

Week 13 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Kicker Jake Elliott has now played hero for the Eagles against the Giants for two straight years, this time putting a 43-yarder through the uprights to give the Eagles the lead with just 22 seconds left on the clock.

16. Tennessee Titans

Record: 5-6

Last week: 16th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Texans, 34-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: Two weeks after an impressive victory over the Patriots, the Titans have dropped two straight to divisional opponents, putting their playoff hopes in danger.

15. Denver Broncos

Record: 5-6

Last week: 22nd

Week 12 result: Beat the Steelers, 24-17

Week 13 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The Broncos now have back-to-back wins over the Steelers and Chargers, one of the more impressive two-game streaks in all of the NFL this year. They’ve played many of the top teams in the league close so far this season, and could be real trouble should they be able to sneak into the playoffs.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 6-5

Last week: 14th

Week 12 result: Beat the Raiders, 34-17

Week 13 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: John Harbaugh has a tough decision going into Week 13 — start Lamar Jackson, who has been solid, but unspectacular, while leading the Ravens to two wins, or Joe Flacco?

13. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 6-5

Last week: 13th

Week 12 result: Beat the Redskins, 31-23

Week 13 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Amari Cooper had eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Redskins on Thanksgiving, making the Cowboys’ decision to trade a first round pick for him look far more reasonable.

12. Carolina Panthers

Record: 6-5

Last week: 9th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 30-27

Week 13 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The Panthers have lost three in a row at an inopportune time. A big reason for their slide — the Panthers haven't had an interception or forced fumble in three weeks after recording at least one turnover during their three-game win streak.

11. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 6-5

Last week: 12th

Week 12 result: Beat the Panthers, 30-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: At 6-5 and with two games against the 49ers over the next three weeks, the Seattle Seahawks are well-positioned to make it back to the playoffs.

10. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 6-5

Last week: 11th

Week 12 result: Beat the Dolphins, 27-24

Week 13 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Andrew Luck came back down to Earth a bit in Week 12, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked for the first time in weeks. But the Colts still played well enough to get a fifth-straight win and go back above .500 for the first time since 2015.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 6-4-1

Last week: 10th

Week 12 result: Beat the Packers, 24-17

Week 13 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Vikings' Week 2 tie with the Packers is paying off for them right now — as things stand, Minnesota has a half-game lead in the race for the top NFC Wild Card spot.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-3-1

Last week: 4th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Broncos, 24-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Ben Roethlisberger has five interceptions over his last two games, including an ugly, game-sealing pick in the end zone against the Broncos.

7. Chicago Bears

Record: 8-3

Last week: 6th

Week 12 result: Beat the Lions, 23-16

Week 13 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: The Chicago Bears have had a thrilling two weeks for the franchise, winning three division games in a whirlwind 11-day span, putting them in a strong position to win the NFC North for the first time since 2010.

6. Houston Texans

Record: 8-3

Last week: 7th

Week 12 result: Beat the Titans, 34-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: The Texans broke things open against Tennessee when Lamar Miller sprang loose for a 97-yard touchdown run. Miller now has two such runs in his career.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 8-3

Last week: 8th

Week 12 result: Beat the Cardinals, 45-10

Week 13 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Philip Rivers broke the NFL record for consecutive completions to start a game against the Cardinals on Sunday with 25. The mark also tied the record for most consecutive completions overall, but when Ryan Tannehill set that record in 2015 it happened over the course of two games.

4. New England Patriots

Record: 8-3

Last week: 5th

Week 12 result: Beat the Jets, 27-13

Week 13 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Rookie running back Sony Michel's 133 yards were the most for a Patriots player since 2014. The Pats are 3-0 when Michel records over 100 yards.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 13 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The Chiefs have been dominant through the 2018 season, with their only two losses coming on the road against the Patriots and Rams by three points apiece. Still, Kansas City can’t afford to step off the gas, as they hold just a one-game atop the AFC West over the Chargers.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 10-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 13 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Rams may get cornerback Aqib Talib back soon, which would help a secondary that has fallen off mightily in recent weeks.

1. New Orleans Saints

Record: 10-1

Last week: 1st

Week 12 result: Beat the Falcons, 31-17

Week 13 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Winners of 10 straight games, in the driver’s seat of the NFC, and with a quarterback playing his best season of an already Hall of Fame-worthy career, it’s hard to imagine how this team ever lost to the Buccaneers back in Week 1.

The fantasy football playoffs are fast approaching — some of these guys could help...