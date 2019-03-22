The channel, NBA Africa, was launched on March 19, 2019 following the NBA's plan to start a new league in Africa soon.

So far, it has gathered 783 subscribers and only four videos have been posted.

According to NBA vice president and managing director for Africa, Amadou Gallo Fall, the channel offers access to its games.

In his words, "The NBA Africa YouTube channel is yet another important milestone for the NBA in Africa and will allow more fans to access our games, live and on demand, across the continent.

He added, "We look forward to bringing the excitement of the NBA to more fans in sub-Saharan Africa while celebrating the NBA's rich history and bright future in Africa."

What you can expect from NBA Africa

Apart from simply granting access to games, Sports Video reports that the channel will celebrate the impact of African players in the NBA.

Africa-based YouTube creators will also get the chance to create original content with the channel.

The channel will show two live games every week for the rest of the 2018–19 season. Viewers will also get live broadcasts of Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics and L.A. Clippers vs. New York Knicks games on March 24, 2019.

The first game will be at 12:00 a.m. (CAT) followed by the second one at 6:00 p.m. (CAT).