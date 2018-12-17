The Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 108-107 on Wednesday thanks to a late game-winner from Jeremy Lamb.

The win was almost spoiled by Malik Monk, who prematurely ran onto the court in celebration, resulting in a technical foul.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan was courtside for the affair, and quickly scolded and smacked Monk back to reality for his absent-minded play.

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons in a thriller on Wednesday night, erasing a 12-point deficit in the second half to take the win, 108-107.

Jeremy Lamb got to play hero, hitting this impressive jumper to give the Hornets the lead with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock.

However, those 0.3 seconds would take a bit longer than expected to play out.

While reviewing Lamb's shot, the officials noticed his teammate Malik Monk streaking off the bench in celebration as Lamb released the ball. You can see him in the top-right corner of the video below.

Monk's premature celebration would count as a technical, giving the Pistons a much better chance to win the game than it initially looked like after Lamb's bucket.

As the Hornets waited to defend the final play, Hornets owner and basketball dad Michael Jordan was up from his courtside seat and gave Monk a piece of his mind and a quick smack upside the head.

Jordan didn't seem to have any malice in the move, but a strong message of "What the hell were you thinking, my guy?" was sent and received.

Fortunately for the Hornets, and especially for Monk, the Pistons couldn't pull off a quick game-winner of their own, and Charlotte would hold on to win, 108-107.

