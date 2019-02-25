The world's richest footballer is 20-year-old Leicester reserve player Faiq Bolkiah.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance with Leicester.

Bolkiah makes first full international debut with Brunei, his home country at Under-21 and U-23 levels as well as the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.

Whenever the debate regarding the wealthiest football superstars in the world comes up, it's natural to have your mind immediately flit to the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo – or perhaps simply a formidable player playing for a top-class European club.

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez earns £350,000 per week at Old Trafford and is the highest-paid player in the Premier League, while Aaron Ramsey will be paid a handsome £400,000 per week at Juventus.

20-year-old Faiq Bolkiah is the world's richest footballer

In reality, the world's richest footballer just so happens to be 20-year-old Leicester reserve player Faiq Bolkiah. The nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, the enigmatic youngster is worth an estimated £15 billion ($20bn) – blowing Ronaldo's estimated net worth of between £200m and £250m out of the water.

Bolkiah has been with the Foxes academy, having first signed a three-year professional contract in March 2016. He has yet to make a first-team appearance with Leicester, however, and little is known about his involvement with the reserves set-up.

The young midfielder boasts 122000 followers on social media platform Instagram and describes himself as a professional Leicester athlete. According to his bio, he is sponsored by Nike and is active within the team – posting semi-regular photos of his training with the Leicester second string.

Faiq Bolkiah's first international debut

He has also made his full international debut with Brunei, first representing his country at Under-21 and U-23 levels as well as the 2015 Southeast Asian Games. He bagged his first senior international goal in that tournament, scoring in a 1–2 defeat to Timor Leste, and has since earned five more senior caps.

Despite never having made a senior appearance at club level, he's probably already made more playing for Leicester's second string side than superstars Ronaldo and Messi have earned during their entire footballing careers. Whether the talented midfielder will end up having a career like them is yet unknown.