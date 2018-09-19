Maroon 5 will reportedly perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

news

Maroon 5 has reportedly agreed to perform at Super Bowl LIII.

The band's frontman, Adam Levine, has said in the past that the band has been on the shortlist for years to play it.

Maroon 5 has finally gotten the call to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

According to reports in Us Weekly and Variety, the band was offered the gig and has accepted. Frontman Adam Levine has said in the past that the band has been on the shortlist to play the Super Bowl for years.

Maroon 5 is currently on tour promoting its 2017 album, "Red Pill Blues."

Playing halftime at the Super Bowl is a prized honor in music. Everyone from Lady Gaga to Prince has performed at it. Last year, Justin Timberlake had the honor at Super Bowl LII.

Maroon 5 is certainly a safe choice for the NFL, and it will likely lead to some groans on social media. Even before the reports of the band playing Super Bowl LIII (on February 3, 2019), 2014 performer Bruno Mars took to Twitter pleading with the league to choose a hip-hop artist for the halftime show.

At least we'll probably get to see Cardi B, as she's featured on the Maroon 5 song, "Girls Like You."

"It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," an NFL spokesman said to Business Insider when asked to confirm the reports. "We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."