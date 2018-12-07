Manchester United legend lambasts Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku

news

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has gone on an astonishing rant in which he majorly targeted 2 of United’s underperforming stars - Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku - while backing manager Jose Mourinho’s decision to drop them in the team’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The 2018-19 campaign has been an indifferent one for all concerned at Old Trafford, with there no indication that things are about to get any better.

According to Ince during an interview with Paddy Power: "It feels like every time I speak about Man United, it's about Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku. I'm getting bored of them both.

"He did the right thing in dropping Pogba and Lukaku, they don't seem remotely interested and they're just not good enough.

"Against Arsenal, the game was quite exciting and fun - which is rare for United at the minute - until those two came on the pitch."

When addressing United’s woes in front of goal, he aimed his shots at the Belgian striker saying; "Lukaku isn't scoring goals at the moment. And when he isn't scoring goals, what is he good for? Nothing. He brings nothing to the table."

On Pogba, 51-year old Ince said; “Pogba's supposed to be world class, but he looks bang average. If he thinks his place is to come on the pitch and do stupid little flicks and tricks which lead to them losing the ball – he's an idiot.”

The Red Devils will be hoping for a positive result when they host Claudio Ranieri’s Fulham this weekend.