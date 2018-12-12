Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi is renting a $15 million customized 16-seat private jet — take a look inside

It even has a 10 on its tail, the iconic number Lionel Messi wears on the back of his FC Barcelona and Argentina national team jerseys.

  • Lionel Messi is flying high in European soccer, but he can now fly even higher in style thanks to a new custom private jet.
  • The plane has been refitted, made bespoke, and rented to Messi by an Argentine company.
  • It is a $15 million jet that has 16-seats, comes with a kitchen, and has personal touches like his jersey number (10) on the tail and the names of his family members on the steps.
  • Messi reportedly earns $630,000 every week, excluding sponsorship deals, so could presumably pay for the jet outright if he likes the look of it.
Lionel Messi is renting a $15 million, 16-seat customized private jet that has the number 10 on its tail.

With nine assists and 17 goals from 16 starts in all competitions, including moments of magic one game and a telepathic understanding in the next, it is clear that the 31-year-old is flying high this season.

But with this new jet he can fly even higher in style.

The custom plane was refitted by an Argentine company, according to Goal.com, and "includes a kitchen, two bathrooms, and 16 seats that can be folded to make eight beds."

It even has signature touches like a number 10 — Messi's iconic jersey number for Barça and the Argentina national team — on its tail, and the names of his wife, Antonela, and his children written on the steps as you walk upstairs to board.

Here's the plane's exterior:

You can take a look inside right here:

Reports indicate that Messi is only renting the plane, but the FC Barcelona forward is paid approximately $630,000 per week and could quite easily afford to buy it outright if he wanted to.

Goal.com estimates that Messi is probably the fifth highest-paid player in world soccer, and the Argentine profits from a sponsorship deal with Adidas, as well as other contracts with Pepsi, Gillette, and Turkish Airlines.

His net worth is in the $250 million to $285 million bracket, according to Goal.com.

