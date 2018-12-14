Pulse.ng logo
LeBron James and the Lakers played defense with their hands behind their backs vs. the Rockets to protest foul calls

To avoid fouling James Harden and the Rockets, LeBron James and the Lakers made a point to keep their hands behind their backs and avoid touching their opponents.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
lebron james defense play

lebron james defense

(via TNT/NBA)

  • LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers temporarily played defense with their hands behind their backs to protest foul calls vs. the Houston Rockets.
  • After the game, Lonzo Ball said "you can't touch them" while James said he was trying to keep his hands "out of the cookie jar."
  • The Rockets won the game as tempers flared, and it appears the two teams have a mini-rivalry brewing.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got frustrated with referees during a 126-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, so they resorted to desperate measures.

With the Lakers upset over the refs calling fouls on them against the Rockets, James, Lonzo Ball, and some other teammates played with their hands behind their backs in the third quarter.

"Just trying to defend without fouling," James said after the game. "That's a point of emphasis anytime you play Houston. They got guys that can sell calls really good — Chris [Paul] and James [Harden] — so you got to try to keep your hands out of the cookie jar."

"You can't touch them," Ball said.


The Rockets finished with more fouls than the Lakers, but the Rockets outshot the Lakers from the free throw line, 32-27.

James Harden, who went for 50 points, got to the line 19 times. He's averaging 9.8 attempts per game.

Following the brawl between Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram, and Chris Paul to open the season, it appears the Lakers and Rockets are a simmering rivalry to watch.

