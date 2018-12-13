Khabib Nurmagomedov would devour Floyd Mayweather like a ravenous snake, according to the UFC fighter's father

news

Khabib Nurmagomedov would devour Floyd Mayweather like a ravenous snake should they ever fight in the UFC.

That's according to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who doubts Mayweather stands any chance of success if he competes using mixed martial arts (MMA) rules.

Both fighters have teased a crossover bout in recent months, but Nurmagomedov will not be able to fight until he's attended a disciplinary hearing in January.

Mayweather, too, is busy as he is scheduled to take part in a three round exhibition against unbeaten kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Floyd Mayweather's fighting mantra has always been "easy work," but Khabib Nurmagomedov's father says the script would get flipped should they ever scrap in the UFC.

The American boxer and the UFC lightweight champion have teased a potential crossover bout in recent months, with Nurmagomedov even attending a meeting in October with the Russian Boxing Federation to discuss a boxing rules contest at a big stadium in Moscow.

Since then, discussions have reportedly included a two-fight deal with one of those fights taking place in a cage using mixed martial arts rules.

However, Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov says if Mayweather fought Nurmagomedov in the UFC he would not have "any chance" of triumphing.

In fact, Abdulmanap likened Nurmagomedov to a snake who would identify Mayweather as prey. "If Floyd Mayweather moves to MMA he will not stand any chance," he said, according to Sky Sports. "He won't have any chances from the first minute of the fight.

"Khabib won't give him any opportunity. Khabib will simply swallow him, like a snake swallows his prey. If they fight in Khabib's habitat, Floyd will be like prey for him."

The snake comparison is apt because, in Nurmagomedov's last fight, he wrapped his arm around Conor McGregor's face and applied a tight neck crank like a boa constrictor which encircles its prey to suffocate them in the wild.

For Nurmagomedov, this move yielded a fourth round submission win at UFC 229 on October 6. But rather than celebrate victory he instead mounted the fence of the cage and charged at McGregor's cageside friend Dillon Danis.

While that was going on, other members of Nurmagomedov's team invaded the cage and swapped punches with McGregor.

Both fighters have been ordered to attend a disciplinary hearing on January 29, meaning Nurmagomedov will not be able to organize another fight until he finds out whether he will be punished for his part in the post-fight brawls that marred UFC 229.

Mayweather, too, is busy, as he will reportedly contest a three round exhibition bout against Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 on December 31 in Saitama, near Tokyo in Japan.

But when their schedules clear in the new year, talks for a fight — in UFC or in boxing — may well resume.