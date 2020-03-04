Kenyan national football team, Harambee stars midfielder Victor Wanyama has joined Canadian side Montreal Impact on a free transfer.

Kenyan national football team, Harambee stars midfielder Victor Wanyama has left his English premier league club Tottenham Hotspurs after close to 4 years at the English side.

Wanyama, who joined Tottenham from Southampton in June 2016 and made 47 appearances in all competitions has joined Canadian side Montreal Impact on a free transfer.

“I’m looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city and league across Africa,” said Wanyama, who has signed a three-year deal with the Canadian club.

The Kenyan footballer will join Arsenal great Thierry Henry who manages the club.

“When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice.” Wanyama said.

Kenyan national football team, Harambee stars midfielder Victor Wanyama displays his Canadian side Montreal Impact jersey. (Twitter)

While not in the same league as Tottenham Hotspurs, Montreal Impact is no small team and under Henry’s stewardship the club finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in the 2019 campaign, well short of the play-offs.

Last weekend, they beat New England Revolution in their opening game of the Major League Soccer season.

Wanyama has made just four appearances for Tottenham this season because of a knee injury and more knee issues in 2018-19, derailed his Spurs career and limited him to just 24 more starts.

Spurs agreed a £13.6m deal with Belgian side Club Bruges for Wanyama in August, but the move collapsed before the transfer deadline.