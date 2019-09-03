Kenya finished 7th during the 12th Africa Games after scooping 31 medals including, 11 Gold, 10 Silver and 10 Bronze medals.

Over all, Egypt topped the final medal table after obtaining 273 medals, including 102 gold medals.

The tournament is one of the qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Kenya athletics team touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this afternoon after a successful feat at the 12th edition of the Africa Games held in Morocco.

Nigeria clinched the second position with 127 medals, including 46 gold medals followed by South Africa which received 87 medals, 36 gold. Algeria ranked fourth after receiving 125 medals, with 33 gold followed by Morocco which received 109 medals, including 31 gold.

Tunisia came in the sixth rank with 97 medals, with 26 gold.

The African Games, which run from August 18 to August 31, were held in four Moroccan cities including Rabat, Casablanca, al-Gadida, Sale and Ben Slimane, featuring the participation of 52 African countries.

