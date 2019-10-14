In a winning streak weekend Kenya cemented its legacy as the powerhouse of athletics.

Kenya is now in possession of all long-distance road-running world records, both in the full and half marathons.

On Sunday, Brigid Kosgei smashed Briton Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old record during the Chicago Marathon.

Kenya is basking in the glory of being on the top of the world, literally.

Kenya is now in possession of all long-distance road-running world records, both in the full and half marathons.

In a winning streak weekend Kenya cemented its legacy as the powerhouse of athletics.

Brigid Kosgei crossing the finishing line of Chicago Marathon. (The New York Times)

Brigid Kosgei carried the day during the Chicago marathon and set a new women's world marathon record, after smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old record with a time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to retain her Chicago Marathon title on Sunday.

Brigid Kosgei poses next to her new world record.

The 26-year-old’s feat ensured that Kenya sealed a double in Chicago with her trailblazing victory coming just minutes after Boston Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono claimed the men’s title in a sprint finishing, clocking 2:05:45.

Lawrence Cherono crosses the finishing line of the Chicago Marathon. (Boston herald)

Kosgei’s time effectively erased Radcliffe's time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London. She becomes the fourth Kenyan to have broken a world marathon record after Tegla Loroupe, two-time World marathon champion Catherine Ndereba and Keitany.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge is first to run marathon in less than 2 hours

Another Kenyan, Joyciline Jepkosgei, has the women’s world half marathon record of 1:04:51 she attained on October 22, 2017 in Valencia. Geoffrey Kamworor holds the world half marathon record of 58:01 set in Copenhagen on September 15, this year.

Similarly in a historic feat, Kenya’s athlete and Olympic world record holder Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run a marathon under two hours after he clocked 1:59:40 in Vienna on Saturday.