Kenya is now in possession of all long-distance road-running world records, both in the full and half marathons.
In a winning streak weekend Kenya cemented its legacy as the powerhouse of athletics.
Brigid Kosgei carried the day during the Chicago marathon and set a new women's world marathon record, after smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old record with a time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to retain her Chicago Marathon title on Sunday.
The 26-year-old’s feat ensured that Kenya sealed a double in Chicago with her trailblazing victory coming just minutes after Boston Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono claimed the men’s title in a sprint finishing, clocking 2:05:45.
Kosgei’s time effectively erased Radcliffe's time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London. She becomes the fourth Kenyan to have broken a world marathon record after Tegla Loroupe, two-time World marathon champion Catherine Ndereba and Keitany.
Another Kenyan, Joyciline Jepkosgei, has the women’s world half marathon record of 1:04:51 she attained on October 22, 2017 in Valencia. Geoffrey Kamworor holds the world half marathon record of 58:01 set in Copenhagen on September 15, this year.
Similarly in a historic feat, Kenya’s athlete and Olympic world record holder Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run a marathon under two hours after he clocked 1:59:40 in Vienna on Saturday.