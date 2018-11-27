Jalen Ramsey and Josh Allen continued their feud on Sunday, with the 'trash' Bills quarterback coming out on top.

news

Jalen Ramsey called out Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen as "trash" at the start of the year.

On Sunday, Allen led the Bills to a 24-21 win over Ramsey and the Jaguars.

Shortly after the win, the Bills went on to troll Ramsey for his comments on Twitter.



Neither the Bills nor the Jaguars will be making the postseason this year, but their matchup on Sunday still found a way to be relatively entertaining thanks to the unlikely feud between Jacksonville corner Jalen Ramsey and Buffalo's rookie quarterback Josh Allen.

Before the season began, Ramsey called out many of the quarterbacks in the league in an interview with GQ, with especially choice words for Allen.

"I don't care what nobody say. He's trash," Ramsey said of Allen. "And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback."

On Sunday, Ramsey got his wish, but with the Jaguars reeling, coming into the game on a six-game losing streak that has seen the once-vaunted Jacksonville secondary look mediocre at best, the game didn't go as Ramsey had planned at the start of the year.

Allen would take the Jaguars to task early. In the first quarter, after Ramsey blew zone coverage on a play-action pass, Bills receiver was left wide open going deep. Allen hit him in stride with an absolute bomb that jumped the Bills out to a 14-0 lead at home.

The Jaguars would mount a slight comeback as the first half came to a close, tying the game 14-14 before the teams strode towards their locker rooms for halftime. A bit of spring back in his step, Ramsey appeared to reiterate his claims that the Bills were indeed, "trash."

But in the end, the jawing caught up with Ramsey, as the Jaguars would go on to lose by a final score of 24-21.

The Bills were quick to remind Ramsey of his hubris.



Allen finished the game with 160 yards passing and 99 more yards on the ground. While his stat line was far from impressive — he completed just eight passes and gained almost half of his yardage on one of those throws — calling Allen "trash" only makes it more insulting when you're on the team that lost to him.

Still, after the game, Ramsey didn't exactly back down from his comments.

"The good thing about the world we live in is everyone can have an opinion," Ramsey said. "I stick by my opinions usually. He did enough for the team to get a win, and that's really what matters at the end of the day."

Ramsey's cocky nature was captivating through last season and heading into this year. As one of the best lock-down corners in the league, his honest answers regarding how he felt about his competition was a breath of fresh air in the usually by-the-book space of athlete interviews.

But with Jacksonville in free-fall and Ramsey capable of little to stop it, the Jaguars have quickly become one of the most depressing teams in the league.

When the Bills are dunking on you, you know things are bad.