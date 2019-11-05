Johnnie Walker Go Kart Championship is aimed towards providing amateur racers and racing enthusiasts the chance to experience the pro side of karting

On Saturday, there was plenty of action for adrenaline junkies at Athi River’s Whistling Moran.

Johnnie Walker Go Kart Championship dubbed Kenya Racing Festival, a one-of-its-kind amateur karting tournament aimed towards providing amateur racers and racing enthusiasts the chance to experience the pro side of karting held its cutthroat finals to great fanfare.

Athi River’s Whistling Moran. (George Tubei)

Kenya has a fast developing GP karting industry which is slowly catching up with the rest of developed sports in the country.

The championship started with qualifiers that were held on 14th September, which attracted at least 80 teams. Only 20 teams that made it to the finals.

Go Karts racing at Johnnie Walker Go Kart Championship dubbed Kenya Racing Festival. (George Tubei)

At the end, Team Sim-U-Nation, which comprises of Steve Muriuki, Ed Behr, Sam Karangatha and Wessel Van Djick emerged victorious and were crowned the winner.

"Congratulations to all the finalists who competed and especially to Team Sim-U-Nation for emerging as the champion of the first edition of Kenya Racing Festival. I am elated that 20 teams made it to the national finals giving their best.” said KBL Head of Spirits, Grace Gwaku said who was present at the event.

Team Sim-U-Nation receives their dummy travel airticket from KBL’s Head of Spirits, Grace Gwaku. The team won an all expenses paid trip to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 courtesy of Johnnie Walker GP Karting Championship that took place at Whistling Moran.

Team Sim-U-Nation attained 284 points, Corsa Volate came second with 216, while team Master Bater with 202 points. The winning team recorded the fastest time in all the 7 round of competition.

The media crew present also participated in the race and temporarily dropped their cameras and notepads and lost themselves in the sport.

Johnnie Walker Go Kart Championship dubbed Kenya Racing Festival. (George Tubei)

For their efforts, Sim-U-Nation won a fantastic all-expense paid trip to witness the enthralling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 at the Yas Marina Circuit ‪on 1st December‬.

Johnnie Walker Go Kart Championship dubbed Kenya Racing Festival. (George Tubei)

Later, there was an after party which saw some of Kenya’s finest artists like Nvirii the storyteller, Bensoul and Nameless took to the stage and entertained guests until midnight.