Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest footballers in the world.

In 2018, his net worth was estimated at $108M, according to Forbes.

We take a look at how he makes his fortune and what he spends it on.

In 2017, Forbes ranked Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s highest paid athlete. He was making $93 million at the time playing for Real Madrid.

The next year, five-time Ballon d’Or winner was worth $108M, as of July 16, 2018. This year, a popular website called Wealthy Gorilla reports that his net worth is roughly $450 million.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) takes a look at the finance and spending lifestyle of one of the most popular footballers in the world:

Salary

Forbes reports that Ronaldo has a net annual salary of roughly $35 million at Juventus. He transferred to the Italian club last year after spending nine years at Real Madrid.

His deal with his new club reportedly cost $131.5 million. According to Forbes sources, the deal is worth at least $340 million over four years.

He is believed to take home a weekly wage of $369,091. Goal.com reports that he is the highest earning footballer at his club.

Endorsement deals

Ronaldo is the highest paid footballer when it comes to endorsement deals. Forbes estimates that he earns $47 million off the pitch from endorsements and sponsorships.

He signed a lifetime contract with Nike, said be worth $1billion in 2016.

His long list of deals includes Herbalife, American Tourister, EA Sports, Armani, Castrol, Tag Heuer, Coca Cola, KFC, video games maker Konami and airline Emirates.

In 2018, Variety reported that Facebook is in talks with Ronaldo for a reality show on its Facebook Watch platform. The deal is estimated at $10 million for a 13-episode docu-series.

Social media

He is the most followed person on Instagram with 158 million followers. Forbes estimates that he makes money off his social media presence which generates about $176 million value for his sponsors.

Business empire

Apart from football and endorsement, the Juventus forward also makes money from his personal brand, ‘CR7’. This includes two hotels, underwear, blankets, clothing range, footwear and fragrances.

Luxurious lifestyle

As one of the highest paid athletes in the world, Ronaldo lives a pretty great life. The soccer star has a serious car collection that includes a Maserati, Lamborghini Aventador, valued at around $300,000, $3 million Bugatti, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

He used to own a $320,000 Ferrari. He crashed it in 2009, Business Insider reported.

He also owns several houses including a $5.6 million villa in Madrid. He once paid $18.5 million for an apartment in Trump Tower in New York.

Philanthropy

Ronaldo also spends his money on others. In 2015, he was voted the most charitable athlete in the world. He is involved in a lot of charities including the child refugee organization Save the Children and BeThe1Donor.com, this helps raise awareness for people to donate blood.

He once paid for a 10-year-old fan’s brain surgery and donated towards fighting adolescent cancer in Portugal.

Ronaldo also grants wishes and raises money for various causes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.