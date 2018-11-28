Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Here is what LeBron James eats to stay at the top of his game at an age when many other NBA players decline

Sports Here is what LeBron James eats to stay at the top of his game at an age when many other NBA players decline

LeBron James' diet isn't nearly as stringent as Tom Brady's and includes foods like egg whites, whole wheat pasta, salmon, chicken, and even wine.

  • Published:
lebron james lakers play

lebron james lakers

(Harry How/Getty)

  • LeBron James and his trainer, Mike Mancias, joined Tim Ferris' podcast and revealed some of James' diet.
  • James isn't nearly as stringent as Tom Brady, saying that his typical diet includes things like egg-white omelets, whole wheat pasta, salmon, chicken, and even wine.
  • James said he avoids sugary, artificial drinks and fried foods, instead of trying to eat clean and organic.


At age 33, turning 34 in December, LeBron James is averaging 27 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds per game — or precisely what he's done his entire 16-year career.

James' longevity and his sustained peak are some of the greatest marvels in the NBA. He's logged nearly 55,000 total minutes and over 1,400 games in his career. He hasn't had a season end before June since 2010.

Part of James' greatness has been his ability to take care of himself. He reportedly spends $1.5 million per year on body care, including exercise, training, recovery, and diet.

Read more: LeBron James has a detailed sleep plan, and his trainer say it's the key to his 'never-ending' recovery

James and his trainer, Mike Mancias, were on Tim Ferris' podcast to discuss James' lifestyle habits, and James revealed a few of his secrets, including his diet. Compared to Tom Brady's stringent diet, James' seems fairly practical and easy to follow.

James began by revealing what he ate the previous day.

  • Breakfast: Egg-white omelet with smoked salmon and gluten-free pancakes with berries
  • Lunch: Whole wheat pasta, salmon, and vegetables
  • Pregame: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
  • Halftime: Apple slices with almond butter
  • Postgame: Protein shake
  • Dinner: Chicken parmesan with arugula salad and a "beautiful" glass of cabernet.

Not bad!

James also said that he avoids fairly straight-forward unhealthy foods, like sugary, artificial drinks, and fried food. He admits he sometimes cheats in the offseason and will eat those types of foods, but only rarely. Cleveland.com reported in 2016 that James also gave up pork and noticed a difference in how he felt.

Mancias added that in addition to making James continuously drink water, he tries to help James eat "clean" and organic all year long.

As James mentioned, he is also a wine fanatic. James has lavish wine parties, and some of his favorite bottles can cost as much as $4,o00.

"We would be sitting here all day if I gave you a full list of my cellar that I got going on at home," James told Mancias.

That may not fit the typical athlete diet, but hey, it's working for James.

Top 3

1 Sports Nigeria's Super Falcons to play South Africa in AWCON final,...bullet
2 Sports These are the African players making waves at the moment in EPLbullet
3 Sports 23 facts about Eliud Kipchoge, the new world record holder...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Neymar celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's second goal in their 2-1 win over Liverpool
Football Neymar inspires PSG to leave Liverpool in danger in Champions League
Lewis Grabban (L, pictured May 2017) scored eight times in 15 appearances for Villa during a loan spell but his second of the night in a riveting contest denied his old club the unlikeliest of wins
Football Aston Villa and Forest in 10-goal Championship thriller
Neymar scored the decisive goal for Paris Saint-Germain in his side's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Wednesday
Football Liverpool on the ropes as PSG close in on Champions League knockouts
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp said his team is one of the "fairest teams" in England but "tonight we looked like butchers"
Football Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' against PSG says Klopp
X
Advertisement