According to him, he would cherish this feat for a lifetime if he leads his country to the coveted trophy.

It has been 37 years since the Black Starts won the AFCON even though the team has come close in recent years.

Ghana has won the AFCON four times in the past.

In the last seven editions, Ghana has qualified for the AFCON and was losing finalists in 2010 and 2015.

Asamoah Gyan who is also referred to as Baby Jet said it is high time Ghana won something after the previous failures.

The Ghanaians player who plays for Turkish side Kayserispor said it would be his biggest legacy if he leads the Black Stars to win the coveted continental title.

He told Kessben FM that “Not winning the AFCON is a major worry for us the players. We the players talk about this AFCON a lot in our private conversation.”

“I have tried a lot for my country but the biggest legacy I want to leave is winning the African of Nations trophy for Ghana.”

“I’m ready for the AFCON. By the grace of God, I’m fit. Yesterday I came in the game in the 80th minute and that is good for me," he added.

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 106 international games.