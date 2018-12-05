Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Here are the 8 cities getting XFL teams for the league's revamped 2020 season

Sports Here are the 8 cities getting XFL teams for the league's revamped 2020 season

Vince McMahon will attempt to bring back the XFL in 2020, starting with eight teams in eight cities across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vince McMahon will attempt to bring back the XFL in 2020, starting with eight teams in eight cities across the country. play

Vince McMahon will attempt to bring back the XFL in 2020, starting with eight teams in eight cities across the country.

(Alpha Entertainment / YouTube)

  • The XFL is set to return in 2020, with eight teams playing spring football under Vince McMahon's business stewardship.
  • On Wednesday, the eight cities that would host teams were announced, including New York, Los Angeles, and Tampa.
  • McMahon isn't the only one hoping to start a spring football league, with the American Alliance of Football set to kick off its inaugural season in 2019.

In January, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced that he would be reviving the XFL.

On Wednesday, the eight cities getting teams were announced, as well as the stadiums that would host them.

While the original iteration of the XFL was a monumental failure, running for just one season in 2001 and losing WWE and NBC millions in the process, McMahon promised a new vision for the league this time around, selling the league as "football reimagined."

McMahon won't be without competition — a competing spring football league, the Alliance of American Football, is set to start play in 2019. The league was created by Charlie Ebersol, who worked with McMahon extensively while directing the "30 for 30" documentary "This is the XFL" for ESPN.

While the AAF will get a headstart on the XFL, McMahon certainly has an advantage when it comes to brand recognition, and with the cities that will play host to XFL teams now public, he can begin campaigning for the league to help ensure it doesn't meet the same brief end it did in its first run.

Take a look below at the cities that will have XFL teams come 2020 and the stadiums that will be hosting them.

New York City — MetLife Stadium

New York City — MetLife Stadium play

New York City — MetLife Stadium

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 82,500

Year opened: 2010

Current residents: New York Giants, New York Jets



Washington D.C. — Audi Stadium

Washington D.C. — Audi Stadium play

Washington D.C. — Audi Stadium

(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Capacity: 20,000

Year opened: 2018

Current residents: D.C. United



Los Angeles — StubHub Center

Los Angeles — StubHub Center play

Los Angeles — StubHub Center

(Carlos Delgado/AP)

Capacity: 27,000

Year opened: 2003

Current residents: LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Chargers



Houston — TD ECU Stadium

Houston — TD ECU Stadium play

Houston — TD ECU Stadium

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Capacity: 42,822

Year opened: 2014

Current residents: Houston Cougars



St. Louis — The Dome at America's Center

St. Louis — The Dome at America's Center play

St. Louis — The Dome at America's Center

(Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Capacity: 66,695

Year opened: 1995

Current residents: None, former home of the St. Louis Rams



Seattle — CenturyLink Field

CenturyLink Field play

CenturyLink Field

(Matt Hayward/Getty)

Capacity: 72,000

Year opened: 2002

Current residents: Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC



Dallas — Globe Life Park

Dallas — Globe Life Park play

Dallas — Globe Life Park

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Capacity: 49,115

Year opened: 1994

Current residents: Texas Rangers



Tampa Bay — Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay — Raymond James Stadium play

Tampa Bay — Raymond James Stadium

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Capacity: 65,618

Year opened: 1998

Current residents: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, South Florida Bulls



Read more on the new XFL:

Read more on the new XFL: play

Read more on the new XFL:

(XFL/YouTube)



Top 3

1 Sports Presenter asked first female Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg to...bullet
2 Sports Ada Hegerberg says the Ballon d'Or twerk controversy was not...bullet
3 Sports A soccer match in Argentina was interrupted when a dog...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

LeBron James is still looking for a second star player to join him on the Lakers.
Sports Kevin Durant says fewer star players want to play with LeBron James because of his style and the 'toxic' environment that follows him
Golden State Warriors fan Riley Morrison, who is nine years old, was disappointed to find that Curry's signature shoes were only available for boys.
Sports Stephen Curry reflected on the letter he received from a 9-year-old girl who wanted to make his shoes available for girls: 'she opened my eyes'
Atlanta United's Venezuelan international striker Josef Martinez has been named Major League Soccer's MVP for 2018 after a record-breaking goalscoring season
Football Atlanta's Martinez wins MLS MVP
Romelu Lukaku (left) and Paul Pogba (right) were both dropped to the bench for Manchester United's clash with Arsenal on Wednesday
Football Pogba, Lukaku dropped again as United seek reaction against Arsenal
X
Advertisement