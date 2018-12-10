Gonzaga's dreams of an undefeated season came crashing down thanks to a last-second three-pointer in thriller against Tennessee

news

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been the kings of college basketball ever since toppling the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils in the Maui Invitational championship game November 21.

The then-No. 1 Bulldogs narrowly avoided their first loss of the season Wednesday night thanks to star forward Rui Hachimura's last-second jumper that put Gonzaga up by two with 0.6 seconds remaining.

Tennessee's Admiral Schofield provided the heroics, draining a clutch three-pointer to shatter Gonzaga's dreams of an undefeated season.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs took over as the best team in college basketball — at least according to the AP Top 25 Poll — when they took down the then-No. 1 and much-hyped Duke Blue Devils in the Maui Invitational championship game November 21.

The Bulldogs notched double-digit wins against the North Dakota State Bison and the Creighton Bluejays before nearly suffering their first loss of the season against the unranked Washington Huskies Wednesday night. Star forward Rui Hachimura drilled a last-second jumper through traffic to put Gonzaga up by two and keep the team's perfect record intact.



But it was Admiral Schofield who came up clutch in the Bulldogs' highly anticipated matchup against the then-No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers Sunday night. The star small forward drained a clutch three-pointer from the top of the key, putting Tennessee ahead by three with 22.1 seconds remaining in the contest. Gonzaga's dreams of an undefeated season came crashing down when shooting guard Zach Norvell could not knock down the three on the other end.

With the win, the Volunteers jumped four spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll while the Bulldogs fell three slots to fourth in the country. The upset also marked Tennessee's first win against a ranked opponent of the season. The Volunteers came close to taking down the then-No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in overtime at the Barclays Center November 23, but AP preseason All-America team selection Dedric Lawson took over for Kansas in the final minutes of the contest and left Tennessee in his wake.

The Bulldogs will face another tough opponent next as they travel to North Carolina to take on AP preseason All-America team selection Luke Maye and the No. 12 Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center Saturday.