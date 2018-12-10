Gonzaga's dreams of an undefeated season came crashing down thanks to a last-second 3-pointer in a thriller against Tennessee

news

Tennessee's Admiral Schofield drained a clutch 3-pointer on Sunday night that shattered No. 1 Gonzaga's dreams of an undefeated season.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs took over as the best team in men's college basketball — at least according to the AP Top 25 Poll — when they took down the top-ranked, much-hyped Duke Blue Devils in the Maui Invitational championship game November 21.

The Bulldogs, who assumed the No. 1 spot, went on to notch double-digit wins against the North Dakota State Bison and the Creighton Bluejays before nearly suffering their first loss of the season against the unranked Washington Huskies Wednesday night. Star forward Rui Hachimura drilled a last-second jumper through traffic that put Gonzaga up by two and kept the team's perfect record intact.



But it was seventh-ranked Tennessee's Admiral Schofield who came up clutch in the Bulldogs' highly anticipated matchup against the Volunteers on Sunday night. The star small forward drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key that broke a tie with 22.1 seconds remaining in the contest. Gonzaga's dreams of an undefeated season came crashing down when shooting guard Zach Norvell could not knock down the three on the other end.

With the win, the Volunteers jumped four spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll, while the Bulldogs fell three slots to fourth in the country. The upset marked Tennessee's first win against a ranked opponent this season. The Volunteers came close to taking down the Kansas Jayhawks, then ranked No. 2, in overtime at the Barclays Center on November 23, but the AP preseason All-America team selection Dedric Lawson took over for Kansas in the final minutes of the contest and left Tennessee in his wake.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to face another tough opponent next, as they travel to North Carolina to take on AP preseason All-America team selection Luke Maye and the No. 12 Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday.