Gisele Bndchen is one of the most successful supermodels in the world. According to Forbes, she was the highest-earning model in the world for 10 consecutive years before retiring from the runway in 2015 , but even today she is still one of the world's highest paid models .

Her husband, Tom Brady, is the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady has five Super Bowl rings and three league MVP awards, and he's still leading the New England Patriots even though he is well into his 40s.

Bndchen and Brady married in 2009 and together they lead an extremely fabulous life.

At one point, the duo owned a $20 million castle complete with a moat and have since bought a lavish NYC apartment overlooking the water. They co-chaired the Met Gala in 2017 and have partnerships with a number of luxury brands.

Take a peek into the couple's opulent lifestyle below:

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and superstar quarterback Tom Brady make up one of the most powerful celebrity couples on the planet.

Brady is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time after earning five Super Bowl rings and three league MVP awards in his 19-year NFL career.

Bundchen reigned over the modeling world for well over a decade and was the top-earning supermodel for 10 consecutive years. Even though she retired in 2015, Bndchen was still one of the top-5 highest paid models of 2018.

Brady recently restructured his contract with the Patriots so that we would make $15 million on the 2018 season and be eligible for $5 million in performance-based incentives. He has regularly agreed to discount contracts throughout his career to help keep New England competitive.

He is the fourth-highest-paid player in NFL history, having already earned $217.2 million in his NFL career.

Brady also makes about $8 million annually in endorsement deals with companies like Under Armour, Intel, Beats by Dre, and Shields.

Brady's earnings sound enormous, but it's actually nothing compared to his wife.

Bundchen made $10 million last year and is reportedly on pace to make $1 billion in career earnings.

She boasts extremely lucrative endorsement deals with a number of major brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and Pantene.

Additionally, Bundchen has made tons of money by allowing companies to monetize her name and likeness. Between her sandals line with Grendene, lingerie brand with Hope, beauty line with Sejaa Pure Skincare, and others, Bundchen's products generate roughly $1 billion per year in sales.

Brady also has some exciting endorsement deals, including a partnership with Aston Martin.

Aston Martin even produced a limited Tom Brady edition of the Vanquish S Volante. Only 12 were produced and they went for $360,000 each.

His deal with Uggs was one that confused many since it was not known as a men's brand at the time.

Together, Brady and Bundchen once owned a custom-built, $20 million mansion in Los Angeles.

It had a moat and a chicken coop so they could eat fresh eggs.

But in 2014, they sold the estate to Dr. Dre for $40 million.

In 2013 they were reportedly searching for a new apartment in NYC. They were spotted looking at a $11.5 million duplex in Manhattan that spring.

They eventually settled on a glassy skyscraper condo that purchased for $11.7 million

In 2016, they put that condo back on the market with a price tag of $17.25 million.

That's because they reportedly dropped $20 million on a waterfront apartment in Tribeca .

Prior to New York, they lived in a Boston condo, but sold it for $9.2 million in 2012.

Interestingly, houses are basically Brady's only lavish purchases.

Outside of his Aston Martin, his cars aren't too gaudy. He got in an accident once while driving a regular old Audi.

He told ESPN that he's a homebody, and has to talk to his friends' kids about music so he knows what's popular.

He is such a "dad" that he even proudly wears Stephen Curry's widely mocked Under Armour shoes.

He even likes to do silly things like welcome a rescue dog to the family with a "Lion King" video on Facebook.

Splash Mountain is about as wild as he gets.

He does show up at high society events though, like the Kentucky Derby.

Or the VIP box at Brazil's famed Carnival.

Or the Met Gala. The he and Gisele were co-chairs of the event in 2017.

The duo attended the 2014 World Cup.

But Brady insists that he prefers to avoid a flashy lifestyle of boats and planes and 20-person entourages.

He's just a dad who likes making sand castles with his kids.

Brady does help raise money for various charities, including $6.5 million for cancer research by "shaving" his head.

Bundchen also prioritizes her philanthropic work. She donated a whopping $1.5 million to relief efforts in Haiti in 2009 and regularly supports the United Nations, WWF, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, (RED), and St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters.

She also works with a number of nonprofits to help benefit her birth country, Brazil. She donates a percentage of the profits from her sandals line to protect Amazon Rainforest water sources while supporting other Brazilian initiatives like Y Ikatu Xingu, Nascentes do Brasil, De Olho nos Mananciais, and ISA.

Nowadays it seems like most of Brady's and Bundchen's big spending (beyond housing) is health-based.

Brady and Gisele have a personal chef who has them on a strict diet that includes no sugar, no tomatoes, and avocado ice cream as a treat.

The chef even has the couple's children on a strict diet that is about 80% vegetables.

Brady even dressed as an avocado for Halloween.

He sells a $200 diet book that sold out almost immediately when it first came available.

More recently, Brady had a more modestly priced book drop. "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," is less than $20 and is being called "The Athletes Bible."

Even though Brady wrote the athlete's 'bible' on living healthy, he still has time for candy as he recently shilled for a healthy candy startup.

He is also strict on alcohol he even put Rob Gronkowski on a drinking diet but he does splurge occasionally, including New Year's Eve, apparently, as he said on Instagram that he was curing his hangover with some TB12 electrolytes.

Bundchen is also a stickler for clean eating habits, prioritizing home-grown foods.

Brady also employs a 'body coach' and health guru, Alex Guerrero, who works with Brady at least once every day and whose duties include spiritual guide, counselor, pal, nutrition adviser, trainer, and massage therapist.

Bundchen, meanwhile, regularly practices yoga and mindfulness.

She even practices with her kids.

She sometimes exercises at Brady's gym TB12 in Boston. Apparently Brady sometimes skips out on some work outs.

Bundchen also enjoys martial arts and, by the looks of it, could take down someone twice her size.

And, on occasion, the duo will play some football in their backyard.

Brady and Bundchen take offseason vacations with the family to places like Asia (on behalf of his partnership with Under Armour, of course).

Brady even did some sumo wrestling in Tokyo.

This year, they visited Qatar.

But despite the occasional lavish trip, Brady and Bundchen are the rare celebrity couple that can actually afford to live a megastar lifestyle, but chooses not to.

