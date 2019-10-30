Ghanaians say football unites the country.

However, for some years now Ghanaians have lost the passion to support the Black Stars.

The new Ghana FA has said that it will ignite the passion for the Black Stars in Ghanaians.

The Ghana Football Association has said there are plans underway to launch a campaign to reignite the love for the senior national team, Black Stars.

The campaign which is hash-tagged #BringBackTheLove is expected to galvanise support for the Black Stars’ African Cup qualifying campaign. This is after they performed abysmally at the Afcon 2019 campaign in Egypt.

This is coming at a time when most Ghanaians are no longer passionate about the Black Stars and their development.

In 2014 after all the negative news from the Black Stars camp during the World Cup, most Ghanaians were disappointed. The revelations made at the Presidential Commission of Enquiry at the time got Ghanaians very upset thereby killing every passion they had.

Subsequent news from the camp of the Black Stars has not been any good. This includes the investigative documentary by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas titled ‘Number 12’.

The documentary showed stakeholders of Ghana football including the GFA boss at the time Kwasi Nyantakyi receiving bribes to favour certain players, teams or football investors.

This led to the dissolution of the GFA. FIFA, together with the Government of Ghana and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) agreed to set up a normalization committee to run Ghana football to replace the current Executive Committee of the Ghana FA.

On October 25, 2019, Kurt Okraku was elected as the new president of the Ghana FA.

A day before this the election for the members of the FA Executive Council was held.

The new executive body has therefore decided to rekindle the love Ghanaians have for the Black Stars

A statement issued said, “players, coaches and executives of the GFA will take centre stage in the #BringBackTheLove campaign, and the GFA will partner the media to drive the campaign.”

“The GFA will announce further details on the #BringBackTheLove Campaign as the Black Stars’ match with Bafana Bafana approaches,” it added.