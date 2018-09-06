Georges St-Pierre has massively slimmed down — and fans have a theory on why

news

Georges St-Pierre is looking slimmer than ever.

The Canadian fighter last competed in 2017, when he choked Michael Bisping in three rounds and won the UFC middleweight championship.

But fans looked at a photograph St-Pierre posted on social media and suggested the 37-year-old looked like he was slimming down to lightweight.

This means he could be preparing his body to challenge the winner of the upcoming lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

St-Pierre is a rare breed of UFC fighter. He was a long-reigning welterweight champion, defending the title nine times (2,204 days). He then took a four-year break, dusted off his mixed martial arts gloves in 2017, and challenged — and submitted — Michael Bisping, winning the middlweight belt in the process.

St-Pierre weighed 184.4 pounds for the Bisping bout but in a recent photograph, it looks like he is back to a welterweight size, with some fans even claiming it looks like he could end up competing at lightweight — the 155-pound division — if he were to ever fight in the UFC again.

Here is the new-look St-Pierre:

The most-liked reply to St-Pierre's photograph said: "Oh you're coming for the 155lb belt for sure."

Many other replies also speculated on a potential lightweight match-up against the Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor winner at UFC 229 in October.

A fight with McGregor, if it were to ever happen, would pit two two-weight world champions against each other and could be the biggest bout UFC could promote — but it is a fight UFC boss Dana White has previously ruled out.

Speaking on the BBC MMA show in August, White said: "I’m not interested in that fight."

However, it is one St-Pierre would likely campaign for. "I would be interested in that fight," St-Pierre said, according to MMA Fighting. "That’s a win-win situation. It’s a legacy upgrade and it’s good money."