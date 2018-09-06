Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Georges St-Pierre has massively slimmed down — and fans have a theory on why

Sports Georges St-Pierre has massively slimmed down — and fans have a theory on why

Former two-weight UFC world champion Georges St-Pierre is sporting a new slim-line look, and fans believe the Canadian could be preparing his body for a lightweight championship bout against the winner of UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor. play

Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor.

(AP Images)

Georges St-Pierre has massively slimmed down since he last fought, and fight fans are speculating that he may be preparing his body for a lightweight championship fight against the winner of the upcoming bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

St-Pierre is a rare breed of UFC fighter. He was a long-reigning welterweight champion, defending the title nine times (2,204 days). He then took a four-year break, dusted off his mixed martial arts gloves in 2017, and challenged — and submitted — Michael Bisping, winning the middlweight belt in the process.

St-Pierre weighed 184.4 pounds for the Bisping bout but in a recent photograph, it looks like he is back to a welterweight size, with some fans even claiming it looks like he could end up competing at lightweight — the 155-pound division — if he were to ever fight in the UFC again.

Here is the new-look St-Pierre:

The most-liked reply to St-Pierre's photograph said: "Oh you're coming for the 155lb belt for sure."

Many other replies also speculated on a potential lightweight match-up against the Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor winner at UFC 229 in October.

A fight with McGregor, if it were to ever happen, would pit two two-weight world champions against each other and could be the biggest bout UFC could promote — but it is a fight UFC boss Dana White has previously ruled out.

Speaking on the BBC MMA show in August, White said: "I’m not interested in that fight."

However, it is one St-Pierre would likely campaign for. "I would be interested in that fight," St-Pierre said, according to MMA Fighting. "That’s a win-win situation. It’s a legacy upgrade and it’s good money."

Top 3

1 Sports Fans accused Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian and wife Serena...bullet
2 Sports Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey shared a look at his spiking heart rate...bullet
3 Sports The NFL released a statement backing players protesting...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is reported to be interested in buying third division Italian team Monza.
Football Berlusconi interested in buying Serie C club Monza - reports
"Road to 2022 World Cup" - Italy coach Roberto Mancini starts rebuilding Italy in the Nations League
Football Mancini determined to rekindle Italy's love affair with football
Guus Hiddink has a wealth of experience at international and club level, including spells at Real Madrid and Chelsea
Football Ambitious China turn to Hiddink to fulfil Olympic hopes
Mirahmetjan Muzepper is primed to become the first ethnic Uighur to play for China's national team
Football Uighur footballer chases China landmark in troubled times