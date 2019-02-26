Nii Odartey Lamptey is a former player of the Ghana Black Stars.

In 2017, he realised through a DNA test that he did not father the children he thought was his in a 21 years marriage.

Many thought he was impotent, but he has remarried and given birth to two girls.

A former player of Ghana’s Senior National team, Black Stars has shared a photo of his two lovely daughters who are growing so fast.

Nii Odartey Lamptey’s story was one many described as painful. A DNA test proved that Mr Lamptey did not father the 3 children he then had with his ex-wife.

At the time he had been married to his ex-wife for 21 years. This led to a divorce.

It would be recalled that embattled wife of former Ghana and Anderlecht star Nii Odartey Lamptey, in 2017 lost the right to a portion of his estate and other landed property after a High Court ruling.

The court presided over Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey in his ruling quashed the application of the complainant and directed that she vacates the 7-bedroom house of the defendant located at East Legon within 30 days.

After the divorce, Odartey Lamptey married movie star Ruweida Yakubu and has been blessed with 2 beautiful girls.

He shared a photo of the children who resemble their father.