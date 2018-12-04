FIFA shares $209 million to 416 clubs around the world

10 football clubs receive the biggest shares of the benefits and all are European powerhouses.
According to a statement posted on its website, FIFA said the cash will be paid out to 416 clubs from 63 member associations, which represents a significant increase of almost 200% compared to the previous edition.
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, while commenting on the payment, said, “the FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of football, generating passion and emotion from every player and every fan in every corner of the world. It is FIFA’s responsibility to redistribute the revenues of this unique competition among the entire football community, and clubs, obviously, deserve to share in this success as they were key contributors.
“I’m very pleased to see that teams from so many different regions will benefit from this programme, which will help to develop football even further around the globe,” Infantino said.
The breakdown of the benefits seen by Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa, 10 clubs who had the most players in the quads at the World Cup receive the biggest shares of the benefits and all are European powerhouses.
The clubs are Manchester City FC, Real Madrid CF, Tottenham Hotspur FC, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC, Club Atlético de Madrid, Juventus FC, and AS Monaco.
In Africa, Al Ahly received the largest shares from the $6.32 million on the continent.
Al Ahly $1,74 million
SC Zamalek $795, 937
Smouha Sporting Club $95, 512
Wadi Degla FC $76, 410
AC Horoya Conakry $254, 700
Ittihad Tanger $133,717
Racing de Casablanca $95'512
RSB Berkane $171, 922
Wydad Casablanca $57, 307
Enyimba FC $118, 860
Ifeanyi Ubah FC $118, 860
Diambars FC $84, 900
Chippa United FC $237, 720
Club Africain $679, 200
Club Sportif Sfaxien $254, 700
Espérance Tunis $764, 100
Etoile Sportive Sahel $636, 750