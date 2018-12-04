FIFA shares $209 million to 416 clubs around the world

news

The world football governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday, announced that it will be sharing a total of $209 million to clubs whose players contributed to the success of the World Cup in Russia.

According to a statement posted on its website, FIFA said the cash will be paid out to 416 clubs from 63 member associations, which represents a significant increase of almost 200% compared to the previous edition.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, while commenting on the payment, said, “the FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of football, generating passion and emotion from every player and every fan in every corner of the world. It is FIFA’s responsibility to redistribute the revenues of this unique competition among the entire football community, and clubs, obviously, deserve to share in this success as they were key contributors.

“I’m very pleased to see that teams from so many different regions will benefit from this programme, which will help to develop football even further around the globe,” Infantino said.

The breakdown of the benefits seen by Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa, 10 clubs who had the most players in the quads at the World Cup receive the biggest shares of the benefits and all are European powerhouses.

The clubs are Manchester City FC, Real Madrid CF, Tottenham Hotspur FC, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC, Club Atlético de Madrid, Juventus FC, and AS Monaco.

In Africa, Al Ahly received the largest shares from the $6.32 million on the continent.

Here's the breakdown of the shares for African clubs:

Egypt

Al Ahly $1,74 million

SC Zamalek $795, 937

Smouha Sporting Club $95, 512

Wadi Degla FC $76, 410

Guinea

AC Horoya Conakry $254, 700

Morocco

Ittihad Tanger $133,717

Racing de Casablanca $95'512

RSB Berkane $171, 922

Wydad Casablanca $57, 307

Nigeria

Enyimba FC $118, 860

Ifeanyi Ubah FC $118, 860

Senegal

Diambars FC $84, 900

South Africa

Chippa United FC $237, 720

Tunisia

Club Africain $679, 200

Club Sportif Sfaxien $254, 700

Espérance Tunis $764, 100

Etoile Sportive Sahel $636, 750