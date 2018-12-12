ESPN's Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser blast Stephen Curry for saying the moon landing was fake: 'Does that mean you don't believe in slavery?'

news

Stephen Curry raised eyebrows this week when he said on a podcast that he didn't believe in the moon landing.

ESPN's Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon, hosts of "Pardon the Interruption," criticized Curry and some fellow ESPN co-workers who sided with Curry. They also criticized Kyrie Irving, who previously said he believed the Earth is flat.

Wilbon said the comments implied that all history could be doubted, while Kornheiser called the comments embarrassing.

ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption" hosts Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser blasted Stephen Curry and some of their fellow co-workers over Curry's recent comments about the moon-landing.

On Monday, Curry said on The Ringer's "Winging It" podcast that he doesn't think NASA landed on the moon. Fellow NBA players Andre Iguodala, Vince Carter, and Kent Bazemore, who were also featured on the podcast, agreed.

Though Curry didn't elaborate much further, the comments made the rounds, with NASA eventually inviting Curry to their facilities to see moon rocks.

On Tuesday's "Pardon the Interruption," Wilbon criticized Curry, as well as the ESPN analyst Jalen Rose and the NBA reporter Marc J. Spears — both of whom apparently agreed with Curry — saying the comments are harmful and can lead to people questioning history.

"Don't do this. Don't come out and say, 'These pictures are kinda grainy. They're black and white. Happened before I was born,'" Wilbon said. "Because does that mean you don't believe in slavery? You don't believe in the Revolutionary War? ... Don't do this. You guys are too smart."

Wilbon added: "If you are as woke as you say, you are as technologically savvy as you appear to be, don't do this. Because you're saying, 'I don't believe in history.'"

"It's a very small step to becoming a Holocaust denier or a slavery denier," Kornheiser said.

Kornheiser echoed Wilbon's statements, also naming Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who once said he believes the Earth is flat. Kornheiser called Curry and Irving's comments embarrassing to their families, schools, and to the NBA.

"This is anti-intellectual and it's anti-science," Kornheiser said. "It should embarrass you, it should embarrass your families, it should embarrass the fine schools you went to — Davidson and Duke, in the same state. It should embarrass the NBA. It's not a position to take."

It remains unclear if Curry was joking or not. Irving later rescinded his comments and apologized.

