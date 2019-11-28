Laikipia University says it will confer him a honorary Doctor of Science degree during its seventh graduation ceremony.

Eliud Kipchoge was recently named the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year.

On October 12th, Kipchoge made history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours when he clocked 1:59:40 at the “Ineos 1:59 Challenge” in Vienna, Austria.

It seems there is no stopping Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya’s athlete and the world greatest marathoner.

Just days after being named the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year, the 35-year-old runner will now get an honorary doctoral degree.

Laikipia University. (Facebook)

On Wednesday, Laikipia University said it will confer a honorary Doctor of Science degree to Kipchoge during its seventh graduation ceremony.

“Pursuant of Laikipia University Charter, 2013 Section III, (21) (4) (k) on the conferment of honorary degrees and upon recommendation of the university senate and approval therefore by the Laikipia University council, the university has the pleasure of to present Mr Eliud Kipchoge to Kenyans and the international community for the award of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during the 7th graduation ceremony,” Laikipia University said in an ad in the Daily Nation.

The university explained that the award is meant to honour Kipchoge’s “tremendous contributions in the realm of sports”. The ceremony will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the university’s main campus.

Uhuru awards Eliud Kipchoge with the highest civilian award

Last month, during the 10th Mashujaa celebration Kipchoge was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH), the highest civilian honour, by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta would later award him a cool Sh100 million ($1 million) to build a library and school complex in his village.

