Duke's Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett teamed up for a wild off-the-backboard alley-oop dunk

The Duke Blue Devils' impressive band of freshmen — including Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones — have taken the college basketball world by storm.

Their dominance continued Wednesday night as the Blue Devils routed the Hartford Hawks 84-54 in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Both Williamson and Barrett notched double-doubles on the night, but, as per usual, it was a high-flying, emphatic dunk that stole the show.

Williamson tossed a pass off the backboard that Barrett gobbled up and slammed home for one of the most impressive plays of the college basketball season so far.

The Duke Blue Devils have absolutely dominated their competition early in the season. They annihilated the then-No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats to deal head coach John Calipari the worst loss of his coaching career and took down the then-No. 8 Auburn Tigers before redeeming a close loss to the then-No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs with a blowout win against a tough Indiana Hoosiers squad.

But through it all, it has been head coach Mike Krzyzewski's supremely talented group of freshmen — featuring 2018's top-three ranked recruits in RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson, and Cam Reddish — who have stolen the show.

The Blue Devils' Wednesday-night contest against the Hartford Hawks was no exception, with both Barrett and Williamson notching double-doubles and sending Cameron Indoor Stadium into a frenzy with a wild off-the-backboard alley-oop dunk.

Williamson intercepted a pass just outside of the opposite three-point line and made a beeline for the basket. Even though he had a fairly clear path to the hoop, the 6-foot-7, 285-pound force of nature dished the ball off the glass for Barrett to slam home.

And this time in slow motion:

Of course, the Cameron Crazies went absolutely wild:

But that wasn't Duke's only highlight-reel caliber play of the night. On the defensive end, Williamson swatted a Hartford layup all the way into next week:

Then he connected with the rim a few times for good measure:

Some of his teammates got in on the fun as well:

The Blue Devils finished with 20 points off of dunks in a lopsided 84-54 win. They'll host the Yale Bulldogs and Princeton Tigers next before traveling to the Big Apple to take on the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Madison Square Garden.