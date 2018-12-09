Dolphins pull off stunning upset over Patriots with last-second hook-and-ladder play

news

The Miami Dolphins ran a miraculous hook-and-ladder play in the final seven seconds to pull off a stunning 34-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick put in Rob Gronkowski to play deep defense, and it backfired, as Gronkowski took the wrong angle to try and stop Kenyan Drake.

The win kept the Dolphins in the AFC playoff race while the loss prevented the Patriots from clinching the division.

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a miracle, 34-33 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday with a stunning, last-second play.

After the Patriots failed to score a touchdown on a final fourth quarter drive, instead settling for a field goal, the Dolphins got the ball back trailing 33-28 with seven seconds to play.

Ryan Tannehill threw a pass to the 47-yard line to Kenny Stills. Stills then lateral-ed the ball to DeVante Parker, who lateral-ed to Kenyan Drake. The announcers even seemed resigned to the Dolphins losing, when all of the sudden Drake found some running room.

Bill Belichick's Hail Mary defense came back to bite him, as Rob Gronkowski was playing deep to try to break up any deep passes. As Drake found room to run, Gronkowski mis-played the angle and couldn't catch Drake. Drake ran free for the game-winning touchdown.

Incredible!

The loss prevented the Patriots from clinching the AFC East for the tenth straight year and continued a bizarre pattern in which the team has struggled in Miami.

The loss was also a huge one for the Dolphins as it moved them to 7-6 and within striking range of one of the wild card spots in the AFC.