Conor McGregor's firm McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd posts losses in excess of $400,000

Conor McGregor's firm McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd posted accumulated losses of €354,708 ($416,282) at the end of December 2017.

at the end of December 2017. The losses will not likely affect the UFC fighter, who collected an $85 million paycheck after his 10th round loss to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing rules bout last year.

McGregor is in another big-money fight as he challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship title at UFC 229 in October.

He also has a whiskey business, is expected to launch a clothing line, and has many blue-chip sponsors.

The business was incorporated in 2014 as a means of tapping into McGregor's earnings when he was a plumber. Three years later, the company's logo was placed front-and-centre on the promotional boards for McGregor's sole boxing bout, a 10th round loss to Floyd Mayweather last year.

Its activities are currently listed as "other sporting activities," but McGregor has used it as a vehicle to register trademarks to protect his personal brand like his own name, The Mac Life, and Notorious (which failed).

McGregor Sports and Entertainment sells the MacTalk app on iTunes for $0.99, and runs the website themaclife.com, McGregor’s dedicated media brand which focuses on news surrounding McGregor, mixed martial arts, and health and fitness. It generates money through advertisement and helps promote McGregor's fights and his products.

But McGregor's main business is fighting, and his most recent contest, a loss to Floyd Mayweather, made him an estimated $85 million fortune, according to Forbes, who claim this figure was five times larger than his previous paycheck.

Despite the record payday for himself, his firm McGregor Sports and Entertainment plunged into the red.

The company experienced an effective negative swing of €470,923 over 2017, according to The Irish Sun, having posted earnings of €116,215 for a period of successful trading for the 12 months prior to this. The Irish Sun also states that the company's cash pile "decreased marginally" to £289,998 ($381,654).

The figures are unlikely to faze McGregor, the main shareholder in the company.

He was personally ranked the fourth highest-earning athlete of 2018 by Forbes with an estimated $99 million.

McGregor will also compete in another big-money fight at UFC 229 when he challenges Russian rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship world title on October 6.

McGregor has other interests, too. He recently launched his own whiskey label called Proper Twelve, an Irish grain and single malt blend that retails at $29.99 per bottle.

He also announced in 2017 that he had plans to top Net-A-Porter — McGregor said he was working on a clothing line called "August McGregor" with renowned California-based tailor David Heil, the founder of David August.

Describing the collaboration, McGregor said at the time that it would not just be suits but "clothes right down" including "jeans, pants, the whole lot."

He added: "They'll be in retail stores and we'll build an online shopping site to rival Net-A-Porter, who makes $66 million profit a year. I love fashion and I get to design clothes. It's like fighting, it's all about the small details."

McGregor also has millions of followers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and social media firm Hookit told Business Insider last year that the Irishman has become "a social media powerhouse" and is therefore worth "tens of millions of dollars" to his sponsors.

McGregor's current sponsorship partners include Burger King, Beats by Dre, and Monster Energy amongst others.

He also has a residency deal with the Wynn Las Vegas for all of his after-parties, according to Forbes.