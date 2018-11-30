Charles Barkley and Shaq got into another mind-boggling argument about the best players in the NBA

news

It's been a quiet season on TNT's "Inside the NBA" so far, but on Thursday night, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley once again got into funny, mind-boggling debate about the best players in the league.

During halftime of the Toronto Raptors-Golden State Warriors game, Shaq argued that Kawhi Leonard is the second-best player in the league (LeBron James is widely considered the best).

When Barkley asked who the best player in the Eastern Conference is, Shaq said he thinks it's Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

From there, the conversation spiraled out of control, as Barkley questioned Shaq about naming Leonard the second-best player in the league, but Antetokounmpo the best player in the East. Again, this all boils down to the idea that James is the presumed best player in the league, making Shaq's rankings confusing. When asked who the best player in the NBA is, Shaq said, "I don't know," saying it's either Antetokounmpo or James.

"Chuck, you can't ever confuse me, so don't even try," Shaq said.

"You confused yourself!" Barkley responded.

"I'm talking about apples; he's asking questions about oranges," O'Neal said.

Kenny Smith chimed in, referencing last season's most confusing debate about how O'Neal likes to pay for gas, saying, "If I got gas..."

Read more: Shaquille O'Neal baffled the 'Inside the NBA' crew while attempting to help Kenny Smith save money on gas

Shaq eventually refused to give in to the idea that he misunderstood the question, ending the debate.

