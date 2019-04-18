However, this will start off at the quarter-finals stage.

The President of CAF, Ahmad Ahmad, made the revelation when he had an encounter with the media.

According to him, the VAR will not be used during the group stages of the competition because of the lack of logistics and capacities to operate the system.

“VAR will not be used during the group stages of the competition because of lack of logistics and capacities to operate the system, however, this will start off at the quarter-finals stage,” he stated.

This will be the first time in the history of the AFCON that VAR will be used.

The CAF president is optimistic that the confederation will work hard so that it will be able to use the VAR from the beginning to the end of subsequent tournaments.

The teams to play the competition have for the first time been expanded from the initial 16 teams to 24 teams with the number of venues (where the matches will be played) increasing from four to six.

The tournament is set to kick off from 21 June to 19 July this year.