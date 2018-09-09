Buffalo Bills tweet out highlight video featuring zero highlights after horrendous first half

news

The Buffalo Bills 2018 season is off to a rough start.

A year removed from an improbable run to the playoffs, the Bills opened their season with a trip to Baltimore to play the Ravens and were almost immediately run out of the building.

While many expected rookie Josh Allen to open the season as the Bills quarterback, Buffalo instead gave the Week 1 starting job to Nathan Peterman, whose one previous NFL start featured five interceptions in the first half.

On Sunday, things didn't go much better.

Through the first half, the Bills offense accrued just 33 total yards, failing to get a single first down and going a dismal 0-7 on third down. By halftime, Buffalo was down 26-0 and showed no signs of life.

The half was so brutal that the Bills official account tweeted out a highlight reel that featured zero highlights.

Peterman's offensive showing was once again a statistical anomaly. At one point, his passer rating was so low that it actually increased after throwing an incompletion.

Peterman would throw one more interception in the second half before getting pulled in favor of Allen. He finished the game with just 24 yards after completing just five of his 18 passes, with the Bills trailing 40-0.

While Allen wasn't able to lead an epic comeback for the Bills, he was at least able to get Buffalo in position for its first points of the day.