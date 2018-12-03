Pulse.ng logo
Buffalo Bills lose in heartbreaking fashion

Josh Allen did everything he could to save the game for the Buffalo Bills, but the team fell short yet again in painstaking fashion.

Josh Allen play

Josh Allen

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images))

  • The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins, 24-17, in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.
  • With one final chance to win the game, rookie quarterback Josh Allen put the Bills in position to score.
  • On a critical fourth down, he threw a wobbling pass to a wide-open Charles Clay, who dropped the ball.

The Buffalo Bills have been finding new and innovative ways to lose football games for some time now, but Sunday's effort came with an especially painful ending for the Bills Mafia.

After trailing for the majority of the game, the Bills had one final chance to come back and beat the Dolphins in Miami. Buffalo started their final drive at their own 10-yard line with 2:33 left on the clock and needing a touchdown to win. Josh Allen was able to move the offense down to the Miami 30-yard line with just over a minute left, but after a few incompletions, the Bills faced fourth-and-11 with the game on the line.

Allen took the snap and was immediately in trouble, with Dolphins defenders closing in fast. Somehow, he escaped, scrambling as far back as midfield before he was able to reset his feet and look for an open man.

He found one — in the chaos, Charles Clay had gotten himself wide open and was ready for the ball in the end zone. Allen threw up a prayer, and it bounced right out of Clay's hands.


While the throw was a bit short, Allen had already performed two miracles on the play simply to remain upright. Still, seeing how open Clay was only made the play more painful upon second viewings.

The Bills would turn the ball over on downs, and the Dolphins would go on to win the game 24-17 after a few kneel-downs.

Just when you think you've seen it all, the Bills find a new way to lose.

