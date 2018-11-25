Pulse.ng logo
Browns cornerback intercepts the Bengals, hands the ball to ex-head coach Hue Jackson after play

Damarious Randall might have recognized the play his old coach Hue Jackson was running, so after making an interception, he handed the ball back to Jackson.

  • Cleveland Browns cornerback Damarious Randall intercepted Andy Dalton on Sunday.
  • Afterward, Randall handed the ball to Hue Jackson, the ex-Browns head coach and current Bengals assistant coach.
  • Jackson seemed to take it well, patting Randall on the helmet afterward.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Damarious Randall had some fun with his ex-head coach Hue Jackson on Sunday.

During the second quarter, Randall picked off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton and ran it out to the sideline. As he ran out of bounds, he handed the ball to Jackson, the former Browns coach and now Bengals assistant.

Perhaps Randall recognized whatever it was his former head coach was trying to run.

Jackson seemed to take it well, patting Randall on the helmet afterward.

Jackson was fired from the Browns earlier this season after posting a 3-36-1 record over two-plus seasons. Defense was not a problem this season, as the Browns have been a stout defensive unit and had 28 interceptions and forced fumbles coming into this week. Jackson said afterward that he was never able to run his preferred type of offense because the team did not have the talent.

