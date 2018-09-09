Pulse.ng logo
Browns and Steelers tie after field goal attempt blocked at end of wild overtime that would have given Cleveland its first win in nearly 2 years

The Cleveland Browns tied the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-21 after a wet and ugly overtime.

Cleveland Browns tie Steelers play

Cleveland Browns tie Steelers

(@CBSSports / Twitter)

  • The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers played to a 21-21 tie to open the 2018 NFL season.
  • The Steelers turned the ball over six times, including one fumble with just seconds left in overtime that put the Browns in position for a potential game-winning field goal attempt.
  • The Browns' attempt was blocked, resulting in the first Week 1 tie since 1971.


The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers played to a 21-21 tie on the first Sunday of the NFL season.

After mounting a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime, the Browns had the chance to win their first game since 2016. Both sides would trade possession in the extra period, but the Browns seemed to have caught a break after forcing a fumble from Ben Roethlisberger in Steelers territory with just seconds left.

It was the Steelers' sixth turnover of the day, and looked like it might finally prove decisive. A few plays later, the Browns lined up for the potential game-winning field goal, only to see it blocked in the pouring rain.

The outcome felt almost predestined — an oddity only the Browns could have been capable of bringing into existence. Naturally, Twitter had a field day.

While it's a disappointing result for Cleveland, the tie still represents an improvement for the team — the Browns will not go 0-16 in 2018.

