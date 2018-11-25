Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Brawl breaks out between Jags and Bills while 2 players wrestle on the ground for the ball in bizarre and wild scene

Sports Brawl breaks out between Jags and Bills while 2 players wrestle on the ground for the ball in bizarre and wild scene

Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson were ejected for fighting, all while Donte Moncrief and Levi Wallace wrestled on the ground for the ball for an extended period of time.

  • Published:
jags_bills play

jags_bills

(CBS/NFL)

  • A brawl broke out between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills after a contested catch.
  • As the two teams pushed and shoved, Leonard Fournette ran over to Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and threw a punch as they went down to the ground, fighting.
  • Meanwhile, Jaguars receiver Donte Moncrief and Bills cornerback Levi Wallace continued to wrestle on the ground for the ball, refusing to give it up.
  • Fournette and Lawson were later ejected.

A wild and ugly scene broke out between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In the third quarter, Blake Bortles threw a deep, contested pass to wide receiver Donte Moncrief, who came down with the ball with Bills cornerback Levi Wallace clinging onto him.

Referees ruled that Moncrief scored a touchdown, but as both teams raced down the field, some pushing and shoving ensued, followed by a full-on brawl between Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

As Fournette and Lawson swung at each other, with both teams trying to break up the fight, Moncrief and Wallace stayed on the ground, clinging to the ball, refusing to give it up. Nobody seemed to really notice.

Here's a clip of the incident:

Lawson and Fournette were ejected for fighting, while referees also overturned the touchdown, ruling that Moncrief was down just short of the end zone.

As Lawson and Fournette headed back to the locker rooms, they were still yelling at each other.

Fournette was not in the game when the play happened and ran across the field to get involved in the brawl. It's possible that the NFL could fine him further for leaving the bench area to scuffle.

Top 3

1 Sports Bills rookie Josh Allen showed off his insane arm with a 75-yard...bullet
2 Sports Browns cornerback intercepts the Bengals, hands the ball to...bullet
3 Sports Seahawks running back front flips while hurdling a defender,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Aymeric Laporte has been an ever-present for Manchester City in the Champions and Premier League this season
Football Laporte set to show France what they are missing in Lyon
Sergio Ramos sharply divides opinion but he is essential to Real Madrid
Football Ramos in spotlight again but Madrid need him more than ever
 
Football Contrasting challenges for former African champions
Zimbabwe stars Willard Katsande (L) and Khama Billiat are key figures for CAF Confederation Cup hopefuls Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa
Football Stade Abidjan seek more CAF glory 52 years after winning final
X
Advertisement