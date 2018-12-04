Pulse.ng logo
Andy Murray went off about Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg being asked to twerk: Why do women 'still have to put up with that s---?'

Andy Murray criticized DJ Martin Solveig for asking Ada Hegerberg if she knew how to twerk upon winning Women's Ballon d'Or. Murray said the level of sexism in sports is "unreal."

Ada Hegerberg won the first Women's Ballon d'Or on Monday. play

Ada Hegerberg won the first Women's Ballon d'Or on Monday.

(Reuters)

  • Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg was asked by DJ Martin Solveig if she can twerk upon receiving the Women's Ballon d'Or on Monday.
  • British tennis star Andy Murray blasted the question afterward, calling it sexist and saying the "level of sexism" in sports is "unreal."
  • Hegerberg said Solveig apologized to her and she didn't think the question was sexual harassment.

On Monday, host Martin Solveig asked Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg if she can twerk after winning the first Women's Ballon d'Or.

Hegerberg quickly said no, then walked off the stage, while some awkwardly laughed. Afterward, many decried Solveig's question as sexist while he blamed the confusion on his weak grasp of English.

Following the incident, British tennis star Andy Murray took to Instagram and blasted Solveig for his question.

Andy Murray came to the defense of Ada Hegerberg. play

Andy Murray came to the defense of Ada Hegerberg.

(Streeter Lecka/Getty)

"Why do woman [sic] still have to put up with that s---?" Murray wrote. "What questions did they ask [Kylian] Mbappe and [Luka] Modric? I'd imagine something to do with football.

"And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was just a joke ... It wasn't. I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal."

Hegerberg later said that Solveig apologized to her and that she didn't consider the comment to be sexual harassment.

"He came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way," Hegerberg said. "I didn't really consider it a sexual harassment or anything in the moment."

